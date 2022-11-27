Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Allegan County (Allegan County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Allegan County on Saturday morning. The accident happened in Saugatuck Township, close to Old Allegan Road, on southbound I-196 at around 9:50 a.m.
1 Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Accident In (Allegan County, MI)
Police believe that a woman from Plainwell died after her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree in Allegan County. The motor vehicle accident is reported to have taken place on Saturday. Allegan County sheriff’s declined to comment on the woman’s identity, pending notification to the next of kin. Status reports state that the Police initially responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on M-40 Highway.
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Allegan Co. man found in Ottawa Co.
The body of a man who was reported missing out of Allegan County was found near the lakeshore in Park Township, deputies said.
Deputies search for missing 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
Deputies are searching for a child they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of her.
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
WWMT
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WWMT
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Battle Creek parole absconder arrested after Calhoun County chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Battle Creek man faces multiple charges after leading Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies on a chase through Springfield Sunday night. Before the chase began, deputies recognized a car in an Upton Avenue parking lot that had fled from authorities earlier in the week, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers woman escapes serious injury in Sherwood Township rollover crash
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Three Rivers woman escaped serious injury on Monday afternoon when her vehicle rolled over multiple times in the area of Division and Babcock Roads. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 2:38 p.m.. They report that according to...
WWMT
Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
WWMT
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to launch speed enforcement campaign
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to decrease death and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers in Ottawa County, the sheriff's office is scheduled to launch a three-month speed enforcement campaign Thursday. Avoiding arrest: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 10 years on weapons and drugs charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Tuesday that a Kalamazoo man is to be sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison. Deshay Malory, 30, "put innocent lives in danger," Totten said. In April of this year, police responded to a shooting in Kalamazoo where they...
WWMT
Hit and run crash destroys a garage and smashes multiple cars
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a possible hit and run in an apartment complex near Green Meadow Road and Drake Road. Kalamazoo County Dispatch received multiple reports Sunday that a red Ford pickup truck drove into a garage and hit multiple parked cars near the apartment complex located on Butterfly Road, deputies said.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.
WWMT
'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police to increase enforcement on busy highway
LANSING, Mich. — A collaboration between Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois will see more state troopers on I-94. The effort, called "Eyes on 94," is a coordinated enforcement operation that aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and move towards zero deaths along I-94, according to Michigan State Police. Saugatuck deadly...
Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kent County on Saturday night. The rollover crash happened on US 131, according to the officials. According to witness testimony cited by the Michigan State Police, the car was passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed as it was barreling down the freeway close to Rockford.
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
