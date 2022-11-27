Twitter reacts: 4-star WR Anthony Evans flips to UGA

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Anthony Evans has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Evans, who was previously committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, flipped his commitment after a recent visit to Athens, Georgia.

Anthony Evans plays high school football for Judson High School in Converse, Texas. Evans was previously committed from to Arkansas in April 2022.

Evans ranks as the nation’s No. 284 overall prospect and No. 39 wide receiver in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. The talented receiver is considered the No. 53 recruit in Texas.

The Judson star has high-end speed and acceleration.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver also competes in track and field for Judson High School, where he ran a personal-best 10.27 second 100-meter dash in the spring of 2022. Evans took a visit to the University of Georgia for the Tennessee game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted as Evans flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia:

