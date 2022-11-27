Jacksonville Zoo hosts Breakfast with Santa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the season and be the first to tell Santa your wishes at the Jacksonville Zoo’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m.!

Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast fit for the whole family including culinary classics like French toast sticks, biscuits and gravy and more. Remember the day for years to come by capturing a photo with the jolly guy himself. Plus, kids receive a small holiday gift!

