Lakewood Ranch, FL

VIN'S PEOPLE: Booker High School honors student exploring culture, language of South Korea

By Vin Mannix
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Maija Boelkins’ college plans may take an intriguing detour.

Try South Korea.

A Lakewood Ranch 17-year-old, Maija (pronounced MY-ya) spent six weeks there last summer via the National Security Language Initiative for Youth, a U.S. State Department scholarship program.

“It was a completely different environment, very urban, extremely developed,” said the Booker High honors senior in its Visual and Performing Arts magnet program. “The people were incredible. The culture and food were amazing.”

Captivated by the experience, she applied for the nine-month academic program in Seoul, cognizant of ongoing tensions in that region.

“I’m staying up to date with the current affairs and thinking of the friends I made last summer. I miss them greatly.”

Maija’s initial interest in the program was piqued after her older sister, Mikaela, spent a summer in Morocco learning Arabic. Then, after taking an independent course (Advanced International Certificate of Education) on U.S. foreign policy with both Koreas and issues like nuclear weapons, she applied for the program, too.

“The history and politics were the impetus and I wanted to learn the language.”

So Maija was among 17 American students in Gwangju, South Korea, studying Korean four hours daily and then engaging in cultural activities.

“Korean is not like Spanish or French with the same alphabet. It’s completely different with characters and sounds. Eventually you pick up bits and pieces, learn the alphabet, how to write it, how to read it. Now I can read fairly fast, get around, make basic conversation.

“An unspoken rule was, the only time I spoke English was with my American peers. If we were out? We could only speak Korean. I was lucky. My language partner was a very good English speaker. So she was able to translate for me when I got lost.”

Maija hopes to pick up where she left off.

“I’ll find out whether I’m a semifinalist in December.”

Ginny Orenstein is 80 years young.

Michelle and Steve Duerst named their first bundle of love, Emma Claire.

• The second annual Battle of the Badges – the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office vs. Bradenton Police Department – is Tuesday, 6 p.m. at LECOM Park to benefit MCSO Charities and the Bradenton Blue Foundation.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3BxxgGG. For details, email Craig Warzecha at Craig.Warzecha@pirates.com. Or call 941-747-3031

Tommy Jomisko is 44.

• Southeast Nolettes Captain Skylar Rattana performed with the Spirit of America dancers at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Greg Dalglish is 39. Again.

• Manatee High hosts the Manatee County Girls Weightlifting Championships Dec. 15 and weightlifting coach Richard Lansky is reaching out to former Hurricane lifters for help with the meet – i.e., weigh-ins, scoring, hospitality, etc.

Other experienced lifters and officials from the community are also welcome.

Email him at Lanskyr@manateeschools.net.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. Twitter: @vinmannix.

Comments / 0

 

Herald-Tribune

