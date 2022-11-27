Topeka police report called baby's death 'murder' last year. Family wants charges filed.

Jameson A. Mosca was a happy baby who always smiled, his obituary says.

Jameson died in November 2021 at a Topeka hospital, after an ambulance took him there from a house in west Topeka. He would have turned 16 months old the following day.

Nicholas Trammell, a private investigator retained by members of Jameson's family, recently provided The Topeka Capital-Journal a copy of a Topeka police report created last November that called his death "first-degree murder."

Trammell questioned why no one has been charged, though Jameson died more than a year ago.

'The case is still under investigation and remains open'

Topeka police investigating Jameson's death have sent reports to the office of Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, who is to decide whether criminal charges will be filed, police Lt. Manuel Munoz told The Capital-Journal this past week.

"This case is still under investigation and remains open," he said. "Any new information will be investigated and forwarded to the DA's office."

Kagay told The Capital-Journal Saturday morning that the matter is an ongoing investigation.

"Anyone with any knowledge of the events or circumstances surrounding this death should contact the Topeka Police Department," he said.

Police: Boy was at 2411 S.W 10th Ave.

Munoz said Topeka police were called about 11:14 a.m. Nov. 9, 2021, on a report of a medical call at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave., where they found an infant being treated by medical personnel.

The infant, Jameson Mosca, was subsequently taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Munoz said.

Police aren't revealing further details about the circumstances involved.

Private investigator: Child was left in care of male acquaintance

Trammell said Jameson's mother, Shawna Carter, went to work the morning he died, leaving him in the care of a male acquaintance.

That man then went to a store, leaving Jameson in the care of a second man, Trammell said.

Jameson then became unresponsive and was taken upstairs to a third man, who had been sleeping, he said.

The third man attempted CPR, and emergency workers were called, Trammell said.

'There is nothing worse than murdering a baby'

Trammell shared with The Capital-Journal a copy of a photo taken of Jameson after his death, which appears to show blunt trauma injuries to his face and head.

He also shared a copy of the police report, which alleged that the crime of first-degree murder was committed between 4 and 11:15 a.m. on the day Jameson died at 2411 S.W. 10th Ave.

"There is nothing worse than murdering a baby," Trammell said.

The Capital-Journal opted not to publish that photo.

Here's who to contact if you have information that might help

Topeka police encourage anyone with information regarding Jameson's death to email tellpd@topeka.org or call the police department's investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

