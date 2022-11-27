Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency markets continue their struggle to recover from the FTX-Alameda contagion. Altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) started the current week with red candles. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to move above...
u.today
Here's Who Caused Enormous Spike in Ethereum Selling Pressure This Past Weekend
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
u.today
SHIB Rivals FLOKI and BabyDoge Prepare Major Announcements: Details
Two of the top five meme coins by market capitalization size, which are more successors of Shiba Inu (SHIB) than Dogecoin (DOGE), are preparing to announce and implement important innovations in their emerging ecosystems soon. We are, of course, talking about Floki Inu (FLOKI) and BabyDoge. As for BabyDoge, U.Today...
u.today
Cleverminu Is the Next Level of Web3 Tokens. Value Shows Cleverminu Could Hit $0.001 in the Coming Week
Cleverminu: Promoting community benefits and fair monetization. Cleverminu, November 24, 2022: It is incredible how the Cleverminu token manages to stay ahead and grow despite the current bloodbath experienced on Monday in the crypto markets due to global macroeconomic conditions. In the past weeks, crypto prices have agonized over being range-bound, with trading volumes and open interest on exchanges plummeting as demands evaporated and search interest bottomed out.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Continues To Impress With 25% Rally In Last Seven Days
Litecoin (LTC) continues to prove its doubters wrong as it weathers the ongoing crypto winter in an impressive way, painting its charts in green and posting significant price increases during the last few days. At the time of this writing, the 13th largest cryptocurrency with an overall valuation of $5.51...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Not Recover from the FTX Crash Soon, The Hideaways (HDWY) Extends 100% Bonus Offer
Analysts say Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) traders should start looking for new options as the two coins will not recover soon. This happened at the same time when most of the biggest crypto posted gains and analysts declares The Hideaways (HDWY) as the new 50x coin of 2023. Solana...
ambcrypto.com
Will BTC repeat history amid DOGE witnessing its most recent rally
On-chain data showed that growth in DOGE’s price is usually followed by a fall in BTC’s price. Analysts found that BTC might see a further price drawdown. While the recent jump in Dogecoin’s [DOGE] price might mean well for its holders, its rally may spell doom for the price of leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC].
u.today
3 Trends for the Cryptocurrency Market in 2023
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
50,000 Bitcoin Bought in Five Days as These Investors Prepare for Santa Rally
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Wallet Delists XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic
America’s biggest crypto exchange has scrapped a number of assets from its self-custody mobile app citing waning customer interest. Coinbase today delisted a number of big cryptocurrencies—including Ripple’s XRP, the seventh largest digital asset by market cap—from its wallet app. In a Tuesday announcement, America’s biggest...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulated Over $800 Million in $BTC in Under a Week, Data Shows
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have accumulated over $800 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency in only five days as a selling trend for large investors is reversing, which could signal growing confidence in the market. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin whales have spent a total of 13 months divesting...
Comments / 0