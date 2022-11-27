Deputies Evacuate Mall After Reports of Shots Fired

Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of shots fired at the Westfield Mall on the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard in the city of Santa Clarita around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Oscar Sol / KNN

Deputies evacuated the mall as a precaution and conducted a search of the area and determined there was no immediate threat, according to the department’s Facebook post regarding the incident.

The incident appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s station. The investigation remains ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network