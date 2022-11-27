Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle on Sunday.Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams' loss at Kansas City last Sunday, and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay ruled him out Wednesday.Donald sprained his ankle in the first quarter against the Chiefs, but kept playing on it, McVay said. He won't need surgery, but his ironman streak will end at 86 consecutive games since the finale of the 2017 regular season."That's what makes Aaron, Aaron," McVay said. "He's...

27 MINUTES AGO