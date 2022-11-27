Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans see more active play from stoppages directive
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Adding more time at the end of World Cup games to compensate for stoppages has raised the average active playing time to 59 minutes, FIFA’s head of refereeing said Wednesday. Pierluigi Collina said FIFA was “quite happy (with) the result” of games routinely extending...
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — As France searched for a late equalizer, the players on Tunisia’s bench were watching another World Cup match on TV hoping for a goal. Neither of them came, giving Tunisia a momentous 1-0 win over defending champion France that still wasn’t enough to prevent the north African team from being eliminated.
Iran win another step as US soccer tries to boost interest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American soccer hopes to be ascendant, to challenge the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA in the competition for U.S. market share. Reaching the final 16 with Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Iran was another step for a team whose success is measured in television viewers and buzz along with final scores.
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish. He had just scored in Mexico's furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn't enough. Because of Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 11
Highlights from the 11th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
North Korea's Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a major political conference before year's end where he's expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs. North Korea’s state media said Thursday that...
Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news
Russia and Kenya, two of the most troubled counties on the international doping front, received encouraging news from track and field's ruling body on Wednesday, though any possible reprieve for Russia was tempered by the sport's intent to keep the country's athletes out of international meets until the war in Ukraine is over.
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end.
