Delaware State

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 27, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Click on the image below to view as a PDF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wQh0_0jOvWMWR00

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Headlines

Delaware GOP leaders: Party needs change to win
A move to center? House GOP elects new leadership
Proposed Cape Henlopen eatery spawns protests, public forum

Culture

Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
Bowers Beach unites to offer watermen’s Thanksgiving dinner

Food & Dining

Will Delaware pastry chief Dru Tevis take $25,000 prize?
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine

Government

Elections Dept. says voting machine issues won’t happen again
Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign
Drug smuggler with secret bunker in Bear jailed for 45 years

Education

Red Clay board member questions Learning Collab’s transparency
School District class size waivers moving through
Union to teachers: Pressure compensation panel for ‘action now’
State to honor school workers who keep systems running

Sports

Soccer champs: Sallies over Charter, Caravel blanks St. Marks
Delmar field hockey dominates, Smyrna upsets Cape
Smyrna advances to 3A title game with dominating win over Middletown
Laurel punches ticket to the “Tub”
Vikings advance to second straight state championship

DELAWARE STATE
