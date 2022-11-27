Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 27, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
Delaware GOP leaders: Party needs change to win
A move to center? House GOP elects new leadership
Proposed Cape Henlopen eatery spawns protests, public forum
Culture
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
Bowers Beach unites to offer watermen’s Thanksgiving dinner
Food & Dining
Will Delaware pastry chief Dru Tevis take $25,000 prize?
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
Government
Elections Dept. says voting machine issues won’t happen again
Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign
Drug smuggler with secret bunker in Bear jailed for 45 years
Education
Red Clay board member questions Learning Collab’s transparency
School District class size waivers moving through
Union to teachers: Pressure compensation panel for ‘action now’
State to honor school workers who keep systems running
Sports
Soccer champs: Sallies over Charter, Caravel blanks St. Marks
Delmar field hockey dominates, Smyrna upsets Cape
Smyrna advances to 3A title game with dominating win over Middletown
Laurel punches ticket to the “Tub”
Vikings advance to second straight state championship
