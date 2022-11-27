ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff

The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff. The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze’s running backs coach and an associate head coach.
Report: Hugh Freeze gets Auburn salary averaging $6.5 million per year

Hugh Freeze is coming to Auburn, and he’ll reportedly get a steady pay bump with the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Freeze’s Auburn contract will work out to approximately six years with “an average” of $6.5 million in annual salary, meaning it’ll be about $39 million.
Kristianna Ware touchdown pass from Brooke Hallman

State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship. The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika defensive end Brenton Williams commits to Auburn

Brenton Williams and his family moved to the Opelika area from Gary, Ind. when he was 3 years old, and though he had had a college football team to cheer for a few minutes up the road in Auburn, he admitted Monday his college football fandom was to the contrary.
Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown

Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn

Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship

The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.
Current, former Auburn players and coaches react to Hugh Freeze hire

Auburn ended its search for its next football coach Monday with the hiring of Liberty's Hugh Freeze. Freeze comes to the Plains after compiling a 34-15 with the Flames the past four seasons, and a resume that extends a decade long as an FBS head coach. Several current and Auburn...
Auburn announces Hugh Freeze as next head football coach

Auburn football has found its next head coach in Hugh Freeze, announcing Monday evening that he’d been hired. Now the 28th full-time head coach in the program’s history, and 30th all-time, Freeze, 53, becomes Auburn’s fifth head coach, interim or otherwise, since 2020. He succeeds interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who coached the final four games of Auburn’s 2022 season.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the death of a 32-year-old Auburn man who was said to be detained and tased by Auburn police. On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said.
