Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Overnight storms flood Opelika businesses, causing "several thousand dollars" in damages
The heavy rains that came through Lee County Tuesday night flooded at least two local businesses in downtown Opelika. Mama Mochas Coffee and 10,000 Hz Records, both located on First Avenue, were mopping floors and removing damaged merchandise first thing Wednesday morning. While flooding has happened at both businesses before,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze bringing propensity for quarterbacks, potent passing offense to Auburn
Robby Ashford was one of the first Auburn players to make his support for Hugh Freeze known Monday. Before Freeze’s hire had even been officially announced, Ashford took to Twitter. “Let’s get to work,” Ashford said in a tweet. “We’ve got unfinished business to handle.”
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff
The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff. The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze’s running backs coach and an associate head coach.
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Hugh Freeze gets Auburn salary averaging $6.5 million per year
Hugh Freeze is coming to Auburn, and he’ll reportedly get a steady pay bump with the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Freeze’s Auburn contract will work out to approximately six years with “an average” of $6.5 million in annual salary, meaning it’ll be about $39 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kristianna Ware touchdown pass from Brooke Hallman
State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship. The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika defensive end Brenton Williams commits to Auburn
Brenton Williams and his family moved to the Opelika area from Gary, Ind. when he was 3 years old, and though he had had a college football team to cheer for a few minutes up the road in Auburn, he admitted Monday his college football fandom was to the contrary.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown
Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 7 schedule: Auburn High football boys and flag football girls play for state titles in Jordan-Hare Stadium
Dreams come true Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn High football team and the school’s girls flag football team both play for state championships Wednesday at the Super 7. This season’s state championships series happens to be rotating to Jordan-Hare, meaning both Tigers teams will be playing for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn
Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
Opelika-Auburn News
State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship
The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Current, former Auburn players and coaches react to Hugh Freeze hire
Auburn ended its search for its next football coach Monday with the hiring of Liberty's Hugh Freeze. Freeze comes to the Plains after compiling a 34-15 with the Flames the past four seasons, and a resume that extends a decade long as an FBS head coach. Several current and Auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
Playing for it all: Auburn High takes on powerhouse Thompson in Class 7A title game
For the first time since the championship games were moved to college campuses, Auburn High School is competing for a state title in its own backyard. The Tigers (12-1) take on Thompson (10-3), a team that has won the past three Class 7A championships. Last year, the Warriors took down...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn announces Hugh Freeze as next head football coach
Auburn football has found its next head coach in Hugh Freeze, announcing Monday evening that he’d been hired. Now the 28th full-time head coach in the program’s history, and 30th all-time, Freeze, 53, becomes Auburn’s fifth head coach, interim or otherwise, since 2020. He succeeds interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who coached the final four games of Auburn’s 2022 season.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Girls rule’: Auburn High girls flag football team wins school’s first-ever football championship
Auburn High girls flag football had the home field advantage Wednesday, and it took that and ran with it. The Tigers burst out to a four-score lead by halftime, eventually beating Oxford 26-6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win clinched the first-ever football championship in the school’s history. “We beat...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the death of a 32-year-old Auburn man who was said to be detained and tased by Auburn police. On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said.
Comments / 0