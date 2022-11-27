ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
MotorAuthority

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta made available to owners

The Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all Tesla customers in North America, CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter over the Thanksgiving holiday. "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," Musk tweeted.
torquenews.com

Study - Toyota Hybrids Offer Twice the Lifespan of Tesla Model S or Nissan Leaf EVs

A new study looking at the longevity of vehicles offers an interesting comparison between Toyota hybrids and battery-electric vehicles from Tesla and Nissan. Researchers from iSeeCars have recently concluded a study that was designed to rank vehicles by longest potential lifespan. One surprising fact from the study is that the Tesla Model S and Nissan Leaf battery-electric vehicles seem to have less than half the expected potential lifespan of many Toyota hybrid models.
CNBC

Tesla is still dominant, but its U.S. market share is eroding as cheaper EVs arrive

Tesla is still the top-selling electric vehicle brand in the U.S., but its dominance is eroding as more affordable models proliferate. S&P Global Mobility reports Tesla's market share of new registered electric vehicles in the U.S. stood at 65% through the third quarter, down from 71% last year. The firm...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

Pininfarina’s All-Electric Battista Hypercar Just Became the World’s Fastest Street-Legal Vehicle

The Pininfarina Battista may have only just gone into production, but it’s already setting records. The famed Italian coachbuilder just announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car. It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period. Pininfarina trumpeted the Battista’s record as the EV made its United Arab Emirates debut at the Dubai Autodrome on Monday. Thanks to the hypercar’s unique launch control system, the car was able to rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds, according to a press release. That breaks the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which...
CNBC

Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
dcnewsnow.com

Report: VW in talks with Foxconn to make Scout electric SUVs

Volkswagen is in talks with Foxconn to build electric pickup trucks and SUVs for its Scout brand, according to a recent Reuters report. VW said in May that it would reintroduce the Scout name, which originated with the classic International Harvester Scout, one of the earliest SUVs. While that first Scout was just one model, VW envisions an entire brand aimed specifically at the U.S. market. It plans to show prototypes in 2023 and start production in 2026.
insideevs.com

Tesla Recalls 80,000 EVs In China, But Only 16% Need Service Visit

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles in China, but only a small part of the affected EVs actually need to visit a workshop. According to a statement by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on November 25, the recall is caused by software and seat belt issues on China-made and imported vehicles.
MotorAuthority

First VinFast EVs set sail for US

The VinFast VF 8 has set sail from Vietnam for U.S. shores, the Vietnamese automaker announced late last week. The first shipment of 999 models of the VF 8 mid-size electric SUV is due to reach a port in California in December and will be delivered to customers before the year is out, VinFast said.
torquenews.com

The Top 5 U.S. Plug-In Electric Vehicle Makers Might Surprise You, A Little

I’ve written up several predictions of which automotive brands will round out the top 5 plug-in electric sales spots (behind 1st place Tesla). Now that we are near the end of another year, we can pretty well see how those predictions turned out, but what does next year have in store for the U.S. plug-in electric vehicle market? Will the same 5 brands retain their lead spots next year too, or will we start to see some shifts?
CarBuzz.com

One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update

Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
electrek.co

Tesla senior director of engineering returns to Volvo

Tesla is losing Anders Bell, senior director of engineering in charge of vehicle interior, who will return to Volvo, which has been following Tesla’s interior design direction. Electrek first reported Tesla poaching Anders Bell from Volvo back in 2016. He was a big hire for Tesla in 2016, when...
msn.com

Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound

This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US

At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
