Weather Now: Cloudy Start, Rainy Aft/Eve

We’re seeing a gray start to our day as thick cloud coverage continues to roll over our area. The first half of your Sunday looks cloudy, mild, and dry, meanwhile, in the second half of the day, we’ll see shower activity ramp up leading to a soggy end to the weekend.

If you were planning on getting some outdoor decorating done this weekend, hopefully, you got it done yesterday when we had sunny and dry conditions. If you needed to do it today, you should get out there early and make sure you are wrapping things up by about 1 o’clock before the rain moves in.

We’ll start to see some light showers move into our area by about 2-3 o’clock this afternoon.

Rain rates will really ramp up during the late afternoon and into the early evening. With a few pockets of heavy rain and downpours.

Overnight the showers clear out, but during the early morning hours, a few quick sprinkles will still be lingering.

By the morning commute Monday we’ll be drier with sunshine also returning.

