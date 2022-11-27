Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Guardians still pursuing catcher Sean Murphy as they look to improve offense
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last winter the Guardians took a strategic approach when they looked outside the organization for help. They knew they had a roster full of young players who needed a chance to play. Instead of casting a wide net regarding trades and free agents, they narrowed their sights to players such as first baseman Matt Olson, outfielder Jesse Winker and left-hander Carlos Rodon.
What Browns should expect from Deshaun Watson: Ashley Bastock, Garrett Bush on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr., thriving against top competition in his rookie year, hopes opposing QBs keep testing him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Coming into the 2022 season, Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. knew opposing quarterbacks were going to try and challenge him. So when does he think, given how few receptions he’s allowed, that will stop?. “I hope they don’t,” Emerson told cleveland.com with a laugh following...
Everything Ja’Marr Chase said in first news conference since suffering hip injury: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase took his next step back toward returning to the lineup by speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Why is that a good sign? He told reporters in early November he wasn’t going to speak again until he was ready to play after suffering a hip injury that forced him to miss four straight games.
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Caesars Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch bonus, chance for Cavs tickets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is here to give away sign-up bonuses to sports fans in the Buckeye State....
Where the Bengals stand going into showdown with the Chiefs: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team’s 20-16 over the Titans was “not sexy statistically.”. There were two exceptions. Cincinnati held a Tennessee team featuring the league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 63 yards on the ground and kept the Titans out of the end zone on three trips inside the 25-yard line.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the upcoming Chiefs matchup and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now in the thick of it all in the AFC playoff picture. At 7-4 and in a playoff spot, they’ve got a handful of massive matchups upcoming. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday presser. Here’s a transcript:
