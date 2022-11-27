Read full article on original website
Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
Kyan Mason is St. Edward’s X-factor in title defense: OHSAA football Division I state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Kyan Mason’s hopes quickly turned to expectations with one opportunity last year as a sophomore, when his coaches called on him to play receiver in a big early season showdown against Mentor. “I didn’t even think they were going to call me,” said Mason, a...
No. 2 Solon girls basketball puts pressure on No. 3 Magnificat in 63-60 win
SOLON, Ohio — If this is any indication of what’s to come this girls basketball season, then area fans better buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride. After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter Wednesday, host Solon clamped down on defense and caused some late turnovers to come back and take a 63-60 victory over Magnificat. The Comets, ranked No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 2-1, while No. 3 Magnificat falls to 3-1.
All-Northeast Inland District football 2022: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, Larry Laird lead honorees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Danny Stoddard became the second straight Medina quarterback to take the Division I All-Northeast Inland District offensive player of the year award, while Bees head coach Larry Laird claimed back-to-back district coach of the year honors. Announced Tuesday, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Northeast Inland District football...
Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home
CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
Hall Of Fame Resort gets preliminary approval for sports betting
CANTON, Ohio — Michael Crawford is the President and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company. He's looking over renderings of the new shops and sports book being built. “We will be the only retail sports book in Stark County, which is one of the biggest...
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott
Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance Director Tina Boyes running for Akron City Council’s Ward 9
AKRON, Ohio – Fifth-generation Kenmore resident Tina Boyes has announced she will seek election to Akron City Council to represent Ward 9. Executive director of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance and vice chair of Akron’s Planning Commission, Boyes seems to have community service running through her veins. If elected,...
What Browns should expect from Deshaun Watson: Ashley Bastock, Garrett Bush on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Notre Dame College’s centennial celebration continues with shoe drive, fundraising campaign; public tree lighting to be held Dec. 2
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Notre Dame College is continuing its centennial celebration with the opening of a history of science exhibit, two new videos, a shoe drive, a display of items removed in September from a time capsule, a fundraising campaign, and its annual Christmas tree lighting event. The Centennial...
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Cleveland Guardians announce return of winter fan festival: Guards Fest 2023 set for Jan. 21
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus, Guardians fans can finally mark their calendars for Saturday, Jan. 21 when Guards Fest 2023 is set to take place at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, the annual hot stove event includes interactive...
BigShots Golf in Akron Officially Opens to the Public
Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19. Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf...
Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
Guardians looking for upgrades at catcher, DH, 1st base as winter meetings draw near: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Luke Maile signing a deal to play for his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the focus for Cleveland now shifts to finding a veteran catcher or two to handle the Guardians’ young and talented pitching staff while Bo Naylor gets ready at Triple-A.. On Wednesday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the what options Cleveland has at catcher, as well as DH and first base, where Josh Bell has emerged as a free agent possibility.
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown set for 2023 in Cleveland; tickets on sale now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown is scheduled to return in 2023 in downtown Cleveland. The event is set for noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at The Madison event center in downtown Cleveland. It’s the seventh year for the event, which will feature...
