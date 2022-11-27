ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 2 Solon girls basketball puts pressure on No. 3 Magnificat in 63-60 win

SOLON, Ohio — If this is any indication of what’s to come this girls basketball season, then area fans better buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride. After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter Wednesday, host Solon clamped down on defense and caused some late turnovers to come back and take a 63-60 victory over Magnificat. The Comets, ranked No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25, are now 2-1, while No. 3 Magnificat falls to 3-1.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

All-Northeast Inland District football 2022: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, Larry Laird lead honorees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Danny Stoddard became the second straight Medina quarterback to take the Division I All-Northeast Inland District offensive player of the year award, while Bees head coach Larry Laird claimed back-to-back district coach of the year honors. Announced Tuesday, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Northeast Inland District football...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home

CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
littleleague.org

Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott

Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Notre Dame College’s centennial celebration continues with shoe drive, fundraising campaign; public tree lighting to be held Dec. 2

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Notre Dame College is continuing its centennial celebration with the opening of a history of science exhibit, two new videos, a shoe drive, a display of items removed in September from a time capsule, a fundraising campaign, and its annual Christmas tree lighting event. The Centennial...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
drifttravel.com

BigShots Golf in Akron Officially Opens to the Public

Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19. Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians looking for upgrades at catcher, DH, 1st base as winter meetings draw near: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Luke Maile signing a deal to play for his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the focus for Cleveland now shifts to finding a veteran catcher or two to handle the Guardians’ young and talented pitching staff while Bo Naylor gets ready at Triple-A.. On Wednesday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the what options Cleveland has at catcher, as well as DH and first base, where Josh Bell has emerged as a free agent possibility.
CLEVELAND, OH
