Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
Digital Trends
The best video games of November 2022: God of War Ragnarok, Pentiment, and more
November 2022 was filled to the brim with some of the year’s biggest releases, which is typical of this time of year. Although not all of them lived up to expectations, others like God of War Ragnarok garnered critical acclaim and are must-plays for anyone gaming in 2022. Still, there are plenty of other games that released in November 2022 that also deserve admiration.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
Digital Trends
You can win cash with PlayStation’s new tournament feature. Here’s how to sign up
Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5 today. The company announced the launch of the new esports feature in a blog post published this morning following three months of beta testing. To kick off the feature’s debut, Sony is allowing both PS5 and PS4 players to participate in...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
ComicBook
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
Digital Trends
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will bring your PC to its knees (and you’ll love every minute)
Rejects, get your lasguns and chainswords ready. There’s a heretic about in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and it’s up to you and three other criminals to venture into the Hive city of Tertium, eradicate the plague, and wipe out the traitors before heresy spreads. Between some performance drops and intermittent crashes, that is.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so unpopular people are paying to avoid playing it
When something seems too good to be true, it almost always is. Prior to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s release, the DMZ mode sounded like it was going to be pretty great. People got the impression that it was going to basically be like Infinity Ward’s take on the extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, and you wouldn’t think that you could go wrong with that.
Digital Trends
Best upgrades to buy first in Evil West
We don’t get a whole lot of western-themed action titles, but if that’s your thing, Evil West is finally here to deliver. This fast-paced action title is set in an alternate timeline where cowboys are forced to face off against vampires and other supernatural foes. As such, you can expect that it’s packed to the brim with some unique weaponry and exciting ways to beat down those opponents. If you’re looking to put up the best fight against them, however, you’ll need to find Bucks scattered around each level that will allow you to buy upgrades for your arsenal.
Woman finds Nintendo Switch in Tesco with incredible yellow sticker discount
A woman has found the discount of a lifetime after copping a Nintendo Switch in Tesco with the coveted yellow sticker. Black Friday shoppers looking to save money during these tough times will be aiming to get the best deals possible. Parents are patiently waiting all year round for games...
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these Easter eggs from The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s new trailer
Nintendo and Illumination debuted a second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which debuted Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach and Seth Rogan’s Donkey Kong. It also included way more Easter eggs than the film’s first clip, including references to Mario Kart, Super Mario Bros. 3, and more.
Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount
Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab). Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally...
Warzone 2.0 players discover infinite money glitch that lets you max cash in seconds
It’s no secret that most Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players aren’t exactly the biggest fans of the new DMZ mode. Prior to launch, it sounded like it was going to be pretty fun - many people got the impression that it was basically going to be Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty-flavoured take on Escape from Tarkov, but that isn’t exactly the case.
Digital Trends
Oh no, I’m already obsessed with Nintendo Switch Sports golf
After a grueling seven-month wait, golf has finally come to Nintendo Switch Sports. Better late than never, right?. Like the rest of the games included in Switch Sports, the version of golf included here is fairly straightforward. Players swing the joy-con to hit their golf ball, being careful not to overswing. There’s a little technique with curving, but it’s mostly a standard game loop of reading the wind, lining up a shot, and letting it rip. Nothing here is fundamentally different from the version of golf that was included in Wii Sports a decade and a half ago.
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale for Black Friday, thanks to Amazon. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...
Warzone 1 is now back online, but it's missing key features and maps
Now called Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, old Warzone ain't what it used to be.
TechRadar
An honest-to-God discounted God of War Ragnarok bundle, it's a PS5 Black Friday miracle
There have been slim picking when it comes to PS5 deals this Black Friday, so it's good to see that one of the few discounts available is on exactly what you would want: God of War Ragnarok and an extra controller. With PS5s hard to come by since the console...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is live, but it’s worse than we feared
After being offline for nearly two weeks, the original Call of Duty: Warzone — now branded as Warzone Caldera — has relaunched, but the package is far from what it used to be. This modified version of the beloved game is completely stripped down, offering access only to the Caldera map and the standard battle royale mode. This wasn’t much of a surprise, as Activision previously confirmed the game would lack key features, but now that Caldera is live, it’s far more disappointing than we expected. Here’s what’s currently missing from the battle royale game.
Comments / 0