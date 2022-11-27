Read full article on original website
Big Red One Soldiers assist local residents
On November 23rd, United Way of Junction City/Geary County had the pleasure of working with 59 soldiers from A. - Company, 1st Engineer Battalion on the annual Day of Caring. Executive Director Nicole Mader announced that 11 houses were taken care of with leaves being raked and gutters cleaned. The...
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
Longtime Junction City Fire Department employee will retire
The Junction City Fire Department has announced the retirement of Captain Matt Jackson. He has served the community for 34 years. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989. Captain Jackson has served in many positions during his career with the Junction City Fire Department. The public is...
Karen Hildebrand Erichsen is honored by Geary County KSU Research and Extension
Karen Hildebrand Erichsen has been named the Geary County Extension Appreciation Award winner. Erichsen has been involved in Extension programming throughout her life. As far as Extension activities and events go, she has been involved since childhood, to Extension Homemakers Unit meetings, to fair, PDC meeting and other activities. What was once known as EHU’s, the name of these community groups has changed through the years, identified as Community Clubs, Farm Bureau Units, Home Demonstration Units (HDU), to where they are today in Geary County – Extension Education Units.
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
New Geary County Agricultural Agent is named
KSU Research and Extension has announced that Kyler Langvardt will begin serving as the Geary County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, effective Nov 28. Geary County’s office is in Junction City, Kansas. Langvardt earned both his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and his master’s degree in Agricultural Education and...
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and Kappa Alpha Psi will conduct a coat drive
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. have partnered to provide coats, hats and gloves to Pre-K students at Sheridan Elementary School and the Early Childhood program of USD 475. Coats ( sizes 4-8 ), hats and gloves will be collected from Dec. 31 through...
The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday
The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
Festival of Trees begins at the Geary County Historical Museum
For a second consecutive year the Geary County Historical Society is conducting the Festival of Trees as a fundraiser. There is a silent auction filled with Christmas decor created by local artisans and businesses. The silent auction began Tuesday at the Historical Museum and continues each day through Saturday when...
Fatal fire in Junction City
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
Students visit with seniors at Brookdale Junction City
On Nov. 18, seven Jobs for America’s Graduates of the Karns School, and 11 residents of Brookdale Junction City enjoyed a game of Pictionary. Students also shared their future goals after graduation, and the seniors shared their past career and lifestyle events. One student played a song on the guitar for everyone, and others were making plans for the next visit.
Justin Aaron advances to the final eight on 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron, Junction City is now among the eight semifinal round contestants on 'The Voice' on NBC. Aaron advanced after performing "Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads. Aaron was among ten performers on the show Monday night. On his Facebook page Justin thanked all of his fans for their...
Why free recycling in Shawnee County may become a thing of the past
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free recycling may not be around for much longer in Shawnee County. Recycling has been trending down recently, with the market value of recyclable items including paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum and tin tanking over the past year. Waste Management has proposed a new contract to Shawnee County, and after officials projected the […]
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
A Rich Legacy
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel
Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight. KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire. Crews arrived to...
Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Davis, Brandon Clark; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Crim damage to prop;w/o consent...
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
