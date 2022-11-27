Read full article on original website
At bond discussion, Roswell resident raises safety concerns
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council unanimously approved action Nov. 28 on the three bond referendums residents approved in the special election in early November. The bonds will fund nearly $180 million for parks, public safety and downtown parking. Mayor Kurt Wilson said the bonds had overwhelming support...
Historical Milton house makes 2023 ‘Places in Peril’ list
MILTON, Ga. — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced its 18th annual list of 10 ‘Places in Peril’ across the state, and the McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton made the list. The roster is composed of 10 destinations in Georgia that are threatened by demolition, development or...
City of Johns Creek Mayor & Council Meeting Notice
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their December meeting on:. Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
Ann Henry Caverly
Ann Henry Caverly, of Alpharetta went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday November 26, 2022. Ann was born in New Orleans, LA, where she grew up and later worked at the New Orleans Public Service Inc. (NOPSI). She then relocated to Atlanta where she became a flight attendant for Delta. She met and married the love of her life Eugene S. Caverly, III, a pilot for Delta. They were happily married for 57 years. She was a faithful member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a part of many organizations Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and PEO to name a few. She was preceded by her beloved husband Eugene S. Caverly, III.
Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Moratorium
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., the Milton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption and/or extension to September 19, 2023 of a moratorium barring the acceptance of (1) concept plans, (2) preliminary plats, (3) infill regulating plans, (4) use permits, (5) building permits (excluding interior building or trade permits), (6) demolition permits, (7) grading permits or (8) land disturbance permits, with respect to property located within a jurisdictional area comprised of the twenty-two (22) tax parcels identified as the District at Mayfield within the City of Milton. The tax parcels comprising the District at Mayfield within the City of Milton are: 22 41611340065, 22 41611340461, 22 41611340453, 22 41611340057, 22 41611340412, 22 41611340149, 22 41611340156, 22 41611340164, 22 41611340396, 22 41611340180, 22 41611340404, 22 41611340479, 22 41611340198, 22 41611340354, 22 41611340255, 22 41611340248, 22 41611340271, 22 41611340263, 22 41611340289, 22 41611340214, 22 417011710423, 22417011710407. The purpose of the moratorium is to maintain the status quo while Milton prepares and adopts an overlay, or similar product, to regulate the exterior features, facades, and design elements of new structures and/or modification to existing structures located on or within such tax parcels. The public hearing will be held at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004. All City of Milton residents and any other affected and/or interested persons are invited and encouraged to attend.
TSPLOST-2 Annual Report
TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST-II) This report provides information on the city’s TSPLOST-II projects for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. For detailed project information, please visit Fulton County's interactive TSPLOST Capital Project Dashboard at https://tsplost.fultoncountyga.gov/projects. As of June 30, 2022, the City of Alpharetta...
