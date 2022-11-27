ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

WIFR

13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
OMAHA, NE
WIFR

GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WIFR

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WIFR

Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (KHNL/Gray News) - Afer 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — erupted Sunday. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the long-anticipated eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
HAWAII STATE
WIFR

Retiring Secretary of State Jesse White reflects on his legacy

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will leave office in January after serving 24 years in the role. The Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau spoke one-on-one with White while he worked in his Capitol office Tuesday. Secretary White is one of the most well-known political figures in...
ILLINOIS STATE

