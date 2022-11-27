Read full article on original website
Four graduate Sullivan County Recovery Court
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four participants graduated Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court Tuesday night, as proud friends and family watched. “It’s been a long journey, you know I started when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” one of the graduates, Monica, said. “I was addicted to suboxone, and I didn’t want to have a drug-addicted baby, […]
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject...
Washington County Commission tables election headquarters vote
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A delay in plans to move Washington County’s election headquarters to a new location. Commissioners were set to vote on a resolution to move the County’ Election office from Jonesborough to the current Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City. However, some commissioners voiced concerns about the cost to remodel the […]
Rex Carter enters race for Sheriff in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new candidate for Washington County, Virginia Sheriff, kicked off his campaign tonight. Rex Carter says that he will be running as an independent conservative candidate and aims to bring more professionalism and transparency to the sheriff’s office. “We’re going to restructure the entire agency to be more effective in […]
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners reject settlement to bitcoin lawsuit
The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the same time, several commissioners indicated they would like to see the county continue its efforts to settle the litigation.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District
UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: Crews finished repairs on Weaver Pike and water should be restored. There is a small pinhole leak on Booher Drive, and customers should not see an interruption in their water until crews begin work in the morning. ——————————————————– UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair […]
Johnson City Press
Local elected officials get together
Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of...
Johnson City Press
Status hearing set next month in 'Killer Clown' case
ABINDGON — An Abingdon woman accused of dressing up as a clown and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married is expected to return to court before Christmas in Florida. Shelia Keen-Warren, who was arrested near her home in Southwest Virginia in 2017 — 27 years...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners to decide Monday on the fate of bitcoin litigation
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Commission will vote on a resolution Monday calling for the county to reject the final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has recommended that commissioners reject the...
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
993thex.com
Speeding, Leads To More Serious Charges For Johnson City Man And Woman
A man and his female passenger, who were stopped on a speeding violation have much more to deal with after Johnson City Police find various amounts of illegal narcotics along with a stolen handgun. Melvin Stevenson, the driver of the vehicle was stopped for speeding near W Market and Veterans Way. Following a search, Stevenson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery and sell, driving on a suspended license, speeding and simple possession. Officers also arrested Scottie Buck, the passenger in the vehicle for possession of a handgun. Both are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court while being held on a 20 thousand dollars bond each.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 30
Nov. 30, 1916: The Johnson City Comet queried readers, “Do you know that your home newspaper always needs your help, and that if you were half as loyal to your home paper as your home paper is to you the home paper would prosper. Now let every true loyal citizen support his home paper, and let us add every true loyal citizen will support this paper.”
76-year-old Dickenson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: A 76-year-old man at the center of a search in Dickenson County has been found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning […]
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County EMS wins HIREVets Gold Medallion award
Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor for employing a large number of veterans. Unicoi County EMS was recently awarded the HIREVets Gold Medallion award. The award recognizes employers who make an effort to recruit, hire and retain those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
