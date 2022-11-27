BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports. Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO