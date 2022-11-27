ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
OMAHA, NE
wbrc.com

11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot. The shooting happened...
WISCONSIN STATE
wbrc.com

AL agrees to stop trying to lethally inject a death row inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama agreed Tuesday to stop trying to execute death row inmate Alan Eugene Miller using lethal injection as part of an agreement to end a federal lawsuit Miller filed after what his attorneys described as a “botched execution attempt” in late September.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports. Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Overnight storms leave damage across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overnight intense storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning moved across Alabama, leaving damage in its path. In Eutaw, parts of the Sagewood Apartments are left without a roof around the property. No injuries are reported, but upwards of 50 people are now displaced. In...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Severe threat possible, especially west of I-65 Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All is cool & quiet across Alabama tonight with a clear sky on First Alert AccuTrack. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s again for Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will start off dry with even some sunshine around, but clouds will increase in coverage later in the day ahead of our Next Big Thing, a potent storm system moving across the Deep South.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Greene,...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy