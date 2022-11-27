Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
wbrc.com
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot. The shooting happened...
wbrc.com
AL agrees to stop trying to lethally inject a death row inmate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama agreed Tuesday to stop trying to execute death row inmate Alan Eugene Miller using lethal injection as part of an agreement to end a federal lawsuit Miller filed after what his attorneys described as a “botched execution attempt” in late September.
wbrc.com
Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports. Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.
wbrc.com
Overnight storms leave damage across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overnight intense storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning moved across Alabama, leaving damage in its path. In Eutaw, parts of the Sagewood Apartments are left without a roof around the property. No injuries are reported, but upwards of 50 people are now displaced. In...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat possible, especially west of I-65 Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All is cool & quiet across Alabama tonight with a clear sky on First Alert AccuTrack. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s again for Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will start off dry with even some sunshine around, but clouds will increase in coverage later in the day ahead of our Next Big Thing, a potent storm system moving across the Deep South.
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
wbrc.com
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama, EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornadoes, 40 severe wind reports, and 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night, Nov. 29, and this morning, Nov. 30. NWS survey findings also indicate that an...
wbrc.com
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning for Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Greene,...
