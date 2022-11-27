Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Jeffrey Prosser
Jeffrey M. Prosser, 56, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born June 22, 1966, in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Richard L. and Patricia A. (Biver) Prosser of O’Fallon, Illinois. He married Marnie M. (Holsman) Prosser on May 15, 1993, in O’Fallon, Illinois and she survives. Jeffrey was a financial advisor with Cadagin-Prosser Financial Group, Inc in Glen Carbon and has been dedicated in helping people with financial management since 1990. He cherished his family and loved being involved in his son’s activities throughout their lives. He was a board member and proud supporter of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club, a member of the Edwardsville Gun Club and bowled with the Sean Rose memorial Men’s Bowling League in O’Fallon. He loved motorcycle riding and fulfilled a dream of traveling to Alaska with his friend, Jamie Jackson, taking in many beautiful miles of scenery. He loved tinkering with classic cars, golfing, trap shooting and was always learning something from Youtube. He was always loyal to his family and friends, always smiling, had great knowledge of most anything, very creative, a great problem solver and was always willing to help anyone. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Brad Prosser of St. Louis and Chris Prosser of Edwardsville; two sisters, Deborah Prosser and partner, Mark Brandon of St. Louis and Diana Prosser-Noonan and husband, Mark “Buzz” Noonan of Edwardsville; two nieces, Juliana White and Maya Noonan; two nephews, Kenton White and Eddie Noonan; aunt, Mary Joan Wellinghoff of O’Fallon; uncle and aunt, James and Joan Prosser of Millstadt; his dog, Zoey; grand dog, Boki; many cousins; other extended family, clients and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cyril and Lucille Biver and Lawrence and Esther Prosser and an uncle, James Wellinghoff.
advantagenews.com
Alton enjoys a busy Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday was a busy day for merchants in downtown Alton. In addition to the Green Gift Bazaar at the Post Commons and Jacoby Art Center, many other businesses along the way entertained a swell of customers shopping local. And Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The...
advantagenews.com
Eileen Walters
Eileen Walters, 88, of Granite City, Illinois and Pensacola, Florida passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Addington Place of Edwardsville. She was born February 3, 1934, in Chester, Illinois where she spent her childhood. She retired from Middle West Freightways after many years of service as a bookkeeper. Eileen was a very active and faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Pensacola, Florida and was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City. She was an avid reader and cherished her cats. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Gerry) Thompson of Granite City; a son, Richard (Maria) Sutton of Granite City; five grandchildren, Nicholaus Bronnbauer, Kyle Bronnbauer, Carly Thompson, Chris Bruzaitis and Kymberlee Ardison; six great grandchildren, Jarrett, Jayden, Dakota, Connor, Lilyan and Lariel; two brothers, Donald (Marcella) Rowold of Granite City and Kenneth and Virginia Rowold of Chester, Illinois; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold William Walters whom passed away on October 5, 2008, and her parents, Otto and Mabel (Bodeker) Rowold.
advantagenews.com
Elizabeth Mac Mullen
Elizabeth “Liz” Mac Mullen, 61, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on November 25, 2022, at her home. She was born October 16, 1961, in Granite City, Illinois, to John and Nancy (Batson) Mullen. Liz was employed for years at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and the March of...
advantagenews.com
Gene Hoffman
Gene William Hoffman, 60, of Granite City, IL passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born to Janice (Valencia) Hoffman and the late Carl Hoffman on August 17, 1962 in Granite City, IL. Gene met Lori Slama in 2000 and they were married in Las Vegas on September 9, 2003. He liked to fly remote control planes, camp, and he really loved to go fishing.
advantagenews.com
City buys property; plans to flip to developer
To help facilitate the continued renovation of downtown, the Wood River City Council agreed to purchase a piece of vacant property at the intersection of West Ferguson and South Wood River Avenue with the intention of flipping it to a developer, according to Mayor Tom Stalcup. Your browser does not...
advantagenews.com
Community Center future to be discussed tonight at "What's Up Downtown"
If you want to know what's going on in downtown Alton, you can hear several things during tonight's (Wednesday) "What's Up Downtown" meeting, presented by Alton Main Street. The quarterly event is designated as a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by local business and property owners, officials, and other stakeholders.
advantagenews.com
Donald Wagnon
He was born on November 15, 1941 in Pahokee, Florida, the son of Edwin and Ruby (Rozell) Wagnon. Donald served his country in the U.S. Air Force before working in the space industry, including the Apollo Missions. He retired from Shell Wood River Refinery after many years working as an operating engineer.
advantagenews.com
Sandra Kaye Littleton-Uetz
Sandra Kaye Littleton-Uetz went home to Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday Nov. 28, 2022. Sandra was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Marvin and Helen (Williams) Littleton. She married Robert E. Uetz on February 8, 1969, at the 1st Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights, and he survives. They began their married life in Wood River Illinois and eventually moved to Hammond, Indiana.
advantagenews.com
Donald Ornellas
Donald K. Ornellas, 80, of Godfrey, Illinois left this earth to be with his heavenly father on November 27, 2022. He graduated Civic Memorial HS, Bethalto, IL in 1960, received a B.S. in Education from SIU Carbondale in 1964, an M.S. from SIUE in 1966, and later completed his Doctorate in School Administration.
advantagenews.com
Sherrii Antoine
Sherrii Lynn Antoine, 56, passed away at her home surrounded by her family at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born November 9, 1966 in Newport News, Virginia the daughter of the late Donnie Lee and Beverly Ann (Dugge) Antoine. Sherrii is survived by three sons, Dustin Mayer of Alton, Danny Legate (Lauren) of Elsah, Chris Legate of Kentucky, two gr. children, Brantley Legate and Waylon Legate, and one sister, Susan Jump (James) of Alton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Verdean Marlette
Verdean Marlette, 85, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on November 25, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. Verdean was born June 22, 1937 in Caraway, Arkansas, to Burley and Grace (Ford) Ballard. On June 20, 1959 she and Donald L. Marlette were married and shared 40 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 1999.
advantagenews.com
Ada McCormick
Ada Mae McCormick, 95, passed away at 7:25 pm on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 4, 1927, in Logan, WV to Millard “Doc” and Ethel (Bias) Robinette. She married Charles McCormick on September 27, 1947,...
advantagenews.com
Jane Kodros
Jane Celeste Kodros, 77, died at 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 17, 1945 in Alton the daughter of the late Authur and Mary (Close) Barnett. She retired from Alton Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary. Jane was a member of The Bridge Church in Alton where she was very active in bible study and other church activities. She was a member of the “Knit Whit” knitting club and enjoyed playing bunco with the “Bunco Babes.” She was a volunteer at the Community Hope Center and loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Most importantly she loved to serve the Lord everywhere she could. She battled her illness and all trials with her faith in Jesus Christ until it was His time to take her to her eternal home and rest. Her Christlike love radiated out to everyone she came in contact with. Jane loved very deeply…her beloved family, friends, church and beyond. Though we will greatly miss the presence of her in our lives we were so very blessed to have had her in our lives and know she is now with her Savior. On November 21, 1964 in Alton, she married John Steven Kodros, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1999. Surviving are one daughter, Andrea Fox (Stephen) of Jerseyville, one son, A.J. Kodros (Sarah) of Grafton, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one son in law, David Eagleton. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Suzanne Eagleton and one son, Gus Kodros III. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at The Bridge Church in Alton. Reverend Steven Helfrich will officiate. Burial will be at the Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Bridge Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Xavier Agullo
Xavier Contell Agullo, 37, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away at 5:42 a.m. Fri. Nov. 25, 2022 at his home with his family surrounding him while under hospice care. He was born Nov. 30, 1984 in Barcelona, Spain to Marta Agullo Legido of Barcelona, Spain and the late Javier Contell LLopis.
advantagenews.com
Alice Hilgert
Alice Jean Hilgert, 87, most recently of Jerseyville, passed away on November 26, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton Nursing Home after a brief illness. Alice Jean was born to Chester Duncan Colman and Dorothy Cleora (Leonard) in Alton on October 13, 1935. She attended Alton High School, graduating in 1953. An avid bowler at Alton’s Bowl Haven, she was introduced to James John Hilgert, a former Marine World War II veteran from St. Paul, MN, who taught at Western Military School. They were married on September 28, 1958 at St. Mary’s Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1976.
advantagenews.com
Discover LCCC holiday hiking trail
A new lighted trail will be open to the community Friday on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College as the college shares the holiday spirit. “Hiking Through the Holidays”, a one-quarter mile lighted trail begins behind the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex and runs along the back of campus. It will be open to the public Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m.
advantagenews.com
MCT “Holiday Busses” return in December
After about 10 years on the shelf, Madison County Transit brought back the Holiday Bus promotion last year. It proved to be a hit, so they are doing it again this year, starting Thursday. Running the whole month of December, MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z this is a fun way to say thank you.
advantagenews.com
Donald Sobotta
At his home. He was born February 5, 1940 in Kewanee, IL the son of the. late Charles and Helen (Ostrowski) Sobotta. He taught school for many. years in the Alton public schools and was the owner of Greater Metro. Graphics. On March 8, 1969 in Alton, he married Carol...
advantagenews.com
Lorraine Benz
Lorraine Margaret Benz (nee Buschmann), 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was born March 5, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Elizabeth (Renkemeyer) and Henry Buschmann. Lorraine married the love of her life, Edward Joseph Benz on April 28, 1951. Together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Ed passed away in June 2003. During those years they raised seven children, sharing with them their love of music, nature, gardening, camping, family and friends. Lorraine enjoyed being an involved mother and made their home a welcoming place for all who entered.
Comments / 0