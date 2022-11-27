ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot. The shooting happened...
WISCONSIN STATE
Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If it’s pink, it must be a flamingo, right? Ummm...No! I found out the hard way -- A hundred years ago, there were no wild flamingos left in Florida. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!
FLORIDA STATE
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rehabilitated manatees released in Florida Keys

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year have been returned to a Keys canal after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando. Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center, Florida Keys...
ORLANDO, FL
Hawaii officials plan as Mauna Loa lava gets closer to major highway

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The state has a plan to close a portion of Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii Island if lava from the Mauna Loa eruption approaches, officials announced Tuesday. Lava flows are headed toward the thoroughfare, but it’s too soon to say if they’ll cross it....
HAWAII STATE

