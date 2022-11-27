Read full article on original website
What Is Subaru X-Mode, and When Should You Use It?
New Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, and Ascent models include Subaru X-Mode. What is this feature, and when should you use it? The post What Is Subaru X-Mode, and When Should You Use It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
torquenews.com
The Top 20 New SUVs That Will Go Over 200K Miles - Subaru Has Only One Model
Which automaker makes the longest-lasting cars? According to a new report from iSeeCars, they picked the top twenty new SUVs that will go over 200,000 miles. There's only one Subaru model that made the list. Check out the best SUVs here. Does Subaru make the longest-lasting cars? According to a...
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving
The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS?
Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Lexus IS compact luxury sedan model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Lexus IS? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons 2023 Ford Maverick Is Better Than Chevy Colorado
There’s much to like about both the 2023 Ford Maverick and the 2023 Chevy Colorado. However, the Maverick has some advantages that give it an edge. The post 4 Reasons 2023 Ford Maverick Is Better Than Chevy Colorado appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Things to Know Before You Buy a 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
As a small truck, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fairly impressive. What should you know before you buy? The post 3 Things to Know Before You Buy a 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mechanic Tries Killing Runaway Detroit Diesel With Water but It Runs Better Instead
KT3406E via YouTubeIf you needed any more proof that these two-stroke diesels were tough as nails, then let this guy provide it with a few gallons of H2O.
5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most reliable midsize SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Dropped the Manual in 1 Important 2023 Model, Added the Option to Another
While the 2023 Toyota GR Supra is fortunately blessed with a manually-shifting unit, where Toyota gives, Toyota must take away. The post Toyota Dropped the Manual in 1 Important 2023 Model, Added the Option to Another appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ram Just Killed Its Last Pickup Truck Under $30k
Ram hung onto the $30k starting price for years, but now the brand's last cheap work truck is finally dead. The post Ram Just Killed Its Last Pickup Truck Under $30k appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy?
What's the longest-lasting SUV you can buy new? This Toyota regularly goes beyond 200,000 miles. The post What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2009 Toyota Camry a Good Car?
Exalted by the Japanese automotive giant as a "world car," the Camry has been built to serve consumers as reliable, budget-friendly transportation. But how does the 2009 Toyota Camry stand up today? The post Is the 2009 Toyota Camry a Good Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2006 Chevy Silverado Stands out in One Good Way
This one year of Silverado is not only reliable, but could be ordered with the mighty SS package. The post The 2006 Chevy Silverado Stands out in One Good Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma Base Model
Find out why you should avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma base model and choose another trim instead. The post 3 Reasons to Avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma Base Model appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
