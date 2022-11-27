Patrick Teixeira returned home and to the win column with his latest ring appearance. The hope in the year ahead is to return to the contender stage. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist ended a three-fight skid with a first-round knockout of Venezuela’s Adrian Perez this past Saturday at Hotel Golden Park in Sorocaba, Brazil. A double right hook put Perez down and out at 2:10 of the opening round, leaving Sao Paolo’s Teixeira with his first win on home soil since April 2018 and his first win of any kind since outpointing then-unbeaten Carlos Adames in their November 2019 interim WBO title fight.

