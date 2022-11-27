Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah's luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
Beyonce wins three prizes at 2022 Soul Train Awards
Beyoncé was the big winner at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The 'CUFF IT' singer was honoured with three top prizes at the pre-taped ceremony, which was filmed at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas last month, but aired over the weekend. 'Renaissance' was crowned Album of the Year,...
Metallica are back! New album and mammoth world tour confirmed
Metallica have announced their first album in six years, '72 Seasons', and a world tour. The heavy metal titans surprised fans this week by dropping the lead single from the follow-up to 2016's 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct', 'Lux Æterna', and a striking music video. The album's title signifies how influential...
Lewis Capaldi wants to make a record in Sweden
Lewis Capaldi wants to make an album in Sweden. The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker worked with producer Max Martin on an "80s high school slow dance banger" for his upcoming LP 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' and he was so inspired by their collaboration, he's already got some ideas for his third record.
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.
Nicole Kidman bids $10,000 for Hugh Jackman's hat
Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's hat. The 54-year-old actor is currently starring in the Broadway production of 'The Music Man' and 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress Nicole, 55, attended the show on Saturday (26.11.22) where she took part in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and offered up six figures for the signed hat.
Pink 'splashes out on painting by chimps'
Pink has spent thousands of dollars on an artwork painted by chimpanzees. The 43-year-old pop star is said to have splashed out $5,000 on an abstract piece sold by @rt by chimps which is among a number of works being exhibited in a show at the New World Symphony Center in Miami Beach, Florida.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies aged 79
Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The Fleetwood Mac star "passed away peacefully" in a hospital on Wednesday morning (30.11.22) following a "short illness". In a statement on Facebook, her family said: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. "She passed...
Joe Jonas reveals unusual choice of Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Jonas had sushi for Thanksgiving dinner. The 33-year-old singer revealed that instead of the traditional turkey this year, he opted for the Japanese dish consisting of raw fish and rice because he was "so full" after eating so much during the day and performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants football game on the holiday.
Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is BBC 6 Music's Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' has been crowned BBC Radio 6 Music's Album of the Year. The hip-hop legend's acclaimed 2022 LP beat the likes of Yard Act's 'The Overload', Wet Leg's self-titled debut, Fontaines D.C.'s 'Skinty Fia' and Arctic Monkeys' 'The Car' to the top spot.
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private
Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private. The 27-year-old model - who is known for creating plus-size fashion hauls on TikTok for her more than two million followers - recently announced that she has a new boyfriend - whose identity she is keeping a secret - but has been dating him since June and wanted to wait until earlier this month before announcing it to the world to make sure everything was "real and secure."
