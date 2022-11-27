Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private. The 27-year-old model - who is known for creating plus-size fashion hauls on TikTok for her more than two million followers - recently announced that she has a new boyfriend - whose identity she is keeping a secret - but has been dating him since June and wanted to wait until earlier this month before announcing it to the world to make sure everything was "real and secure."

