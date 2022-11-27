ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina

Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina.With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed after Lionel Messi had a controversial penalty saved by Wojciech...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
Sporting News

Netherlands vs Qatar World Cup confirmed lineups as Depay starts for La Oranje

The Netherlands are in pole position at the top of Group A but they must keep their focus against the already knocked-out hosts Qatar to secure a last-16 spot. This will be Qatar's final game at their first World Cup, becoming only the second host nation to crash out in the group stages after losing to Ecuador and Senegal.
lastwordonsports.com

Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs Portugal for World Cup Group H Clash

Uruguay kickstarted their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against South Korea. They will be facing group leaders Portugal in their next group stage match. Last Word on Sports predicts Uruguay’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture. Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs Portugal. How Uruguay...
NBC Sports

Vincent Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback in six-goal draw vs Serbia

Cameroon vs Serbia could go down as the match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, where a 3-3 draw included a Vincent Aboubakar-inspired two-goal comeback in Al Wakrah. Jean-Charles Castelletto staked Cameroon to a first-half lead but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time to give Serbia a halftime lead.
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, live updates: Netherlands vs. Qatar, Ecuador vs. Senegal, FIFA World Cup schedule, standings

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. Netherlands will face Qatar, when Ecuador will play against Senegal at the same time. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
Yardbarker

Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba: “Inter’s Romelu Lukaku Essential For Belgium, His Absence Is Felt When He Doesn’t Play”

Legendary former Chelsea, Marseille, and Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba feels that when Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is missing for the Belgian national team, he is truly irreplaceable. Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, via FCInterNews, Drogba highlighted the special nature of Lukaku and the fact that replicating his contribution is next...
lastwordonsports.com

Wales Predicted Lineup vs England for Group B Clash

Wales sit at the bottom of their World Cup group with only 1 point to their name. They face fierce rivals England next and hope to win this game to secure a place in the Round of 16. Last Word on Sports predicts the Welsh Football Team’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture.
lastwordonsports.com

Messi to Force Another Win? – Argentina vs Poland Predictions and Best Odds

Argentina and Poland are both still scrambling for their tournament lives, with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi both pushing their teams towards the last sixteen. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Argentina vs Poland. Argentina vs Poland – Predictions and Best Odds. Argentina...
The Herald News

World Cup roundup: Netherlands, Senegal advance to knockout

Cody Gakpo tallied in his third straight game to lead Netherlands past host Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday and into the knockout stage of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The Dutch clinched Group A with the win, earning seven points. Gakpo scored in the 26th minute followed by Frenkie de Jong's goal in the 49th minute to cruise past the hosts. ...
Sporting News

Canada vs Morocco World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022

Morocco need only a point to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 when they take on Canada in Group F. Walid Regragui's side were deserved 2-0 winners over Belgium following their opening draw with Croatia and are in prime position to progress.
The Independent

Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history

“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...
AFP

Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset

Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
lastwordonsports.com

Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Dubai Trip Ends in Pitch Battle

The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats headed to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and a friendly. However, the game ended in a pitch battle between the two teams. We also have the...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy