Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina
Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina.With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed after Lionel Messi had a controversial penalty saved by Wojciech...
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
Netherlands vs Qatar World Cup confirmed lineups as Depay starts for La Oranje
The Netherlands are in pole position at the top of Group A but they must keep their focus against the already knocked-out hosts Qatar to secure a last-16 spot. This will be Qatar's final game at their first World Cup, becoming only the second host nation to crash out in the group stages after losing to Ecuador and Senegal.
Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs Portugal for World Cup Group H Clash
Uruguay kickstarted their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against South Korea. They will be facing group leaders Portugal in their next group stage match. Last Word on Sports predicts Uruguay’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture. Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs Portugal. How Uruguay...
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
Vincent Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback in six-goal draw vs Serbia
Cameroon vs Serbia could go down as the match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, where a 3-3 draw included a Vincent Aboubakar-inspired two-goal comeback in Al Wakrah. Jean-Charles Castelletto staked Cameroon to a first-half lead but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time to give Serbia a halftime lead.
World Cup scores, live updates: Netherlands vs. Qatar, Ecuador vs. Senegal, FIFA World Cup schedule, standings
Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. Netherlands will face Qatar, when Ecuador will play against Senegal at the same time. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba: “Inter’s Romelu Lukaku Essential For Belgium, His Absence Is Felt When He Doesn’t Play”
Legendary former Chelsea, Marseille, and Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba feels that when Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is missing for the Belgian national team, he is truly irreplaceable. Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, via FCInterNews, Drogba highlighted the special nature of Lukaku and the fact that replicating his contribution is next...
Wales Predicted Lineup vs England for Group B Clash
Wales sit at the bottom of their World Cup group with only 1 point to their name. They face fierce rivals England next and hope to win this game to secure a place in the Round of 16. Last Word on Sports predicts the Welsh Football Team’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture.
Messi to Force Another Win? – Argentina vs Poland Predictions and Best Odds
Argentina and Poland are both still scrambling for their tournament lives, with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi both pushing their teams towards the last sixteen. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Argentina vs Poland. Argentina vs Poland – Predictions and Best Odds. Argentina...
Canada vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group F finale
Canada have been an energetic side that has tested their opposition, but mistakes from an inexperienced team have proven their downfall and see them already eliminated from World Cup 2022 as they enter this final Group F game against Morocco. On the other end, Morocco sit on four points thanks...
World Cup roundup: Netherlands, Senegal advance to knockout
Cody Gakpo tallied in his third straight game to lead Netherlands past host Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday and into the knockout stage of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The Dutch clinched Group A with the win, earning seven points. Gakpo scored in the 26th minute followed by Frenkie de Jong's goal in the 49th minute to cruise past the hosts. ...
Canada vs Morocco World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Morocco need only a point to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 when they take on Canada in Group F. Walid Regragui's side were deserved 2-0 winners over Belgium following their opening draw with Croatia and are in prime position to progress.
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you...
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset
Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
Who could Spain face in the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain's potential knockout stage opponents should they come through Group E at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looked pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers and have proven tricky tests for their European foes. France and Denmark were expected to...
Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture
It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...
