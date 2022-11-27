ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalize their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a divorce settlement. The 42-year-old star filed for a divorce from Kanye in early 2021, and they've now reached an agreement over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio. Kim - who has...
KHQ Right Now

Rita Ora enjoys 'health-conscious birthday celebrations'

Rita Ora celebrated her 32nd birthday by taking a trip to the French Alps. The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi - jetted off to the Alps earlier this month to celebrate the landmark at a luxurious chalet, which featured a private gym and a swimming pool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy