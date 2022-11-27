Read full article on original website
Jake Paul challenged Paddy Pimblett to $1 million bout after the UFC star claimed the creator fixes his fights
Paddy Pimblett accepted Jake Paul's challenge and appears keen to beat him up behind closed doors at UFC HQ in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Tyson Fury explains why he couldn’t walk away from boxing, guarantees dad would ‘rip Jake Paul’s heart out’
Tyson Fury was ready to hang up the gloves for good until he wasn’t. Eight months after his most recent fight and four months after announcing his retirement from competition, the heavyweight boxing star returns to the ring to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that takes place Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
Sylvester Stallone Says He’ll ‘Never’ Watch ‘Creed III’
In 2023, the latest installment of the Creed franchise will debut in theaters. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will share in the ring in what has been billed as a clash of close friends turned enemies. Joining Majors in Jordan’s directorial debut, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad are expected to appear in the film. Not to be forgotten, Creed III will also feature several star fighters, including Tony Bellew, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Teofimo Lopez. However, viewers may notice that one integral character is missing — Rocky Balboa.
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett thinks Jake Paul’s fights ‘are fixed’￼
UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett believes that Jake Paul‘s boxing matches are ‘fixed’ after watching Paul’s win over former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (6-0) with knockout wins over former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley and former Bellator MMA and ONE champion Ben Askren. He also has decision wins over Woodley and Silva.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Samuel L. Jackson Responded To Quentin Tarantino's MCU Diss, And It's A Valid Clapback
Leave it to Nick Fury to get his friend and frequent collaborator all the way together when they're entering hater territory.
worldboxingnews.net
When 40-0 Deontay Wilder said he’d beat Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0
Deontay Wilder was confident he’d run away with the current boxing retirement record before suffering a first loss. Wilder made a bold prediction at the height of his career when stating he’d blow away Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record. Rewinding to 2018, WBN looks back at what happened...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline: 'I didn't like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical'
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson talked about the career of Hulk Hogan. Flair also talked about some current wrestling events. Thompson asked Flair what he thinks of Sami Zayn’s performance as part of The Bloodline:. "Well at first, I was very...
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman On Sami Zayn: He’s A Guy That Was Gonna Get A Guest Spot On A TV Series And He Ends Up Being Part Of The Cast
Paul Heyman joined Sami Zayn on the post-Survivor Swries press conference where he was also asked questions, one being how he see’s Sami Zayn and what about him stands out. Paul answered. The dichotomy that he has with every member of the bloodline. How many times have you seen...
