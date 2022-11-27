ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
defpen

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Sylvester Stallone Says He’ll ‘Never’ Watch ‘Creed III’

In 2023, the latest installment of the Creed franchise will debut in theaters. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will share in the ring in what has been billed as a clash of close friends turned enemies. Joining Majors in Jordan’s directorial debut, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad are expected to appear in the film. Not to be forgotten, Creed III will also feature several star fighters, including Tony Bellew, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Teofimo Lopez. However, viewers may notice that one integral character is missing — Rocky Balboa.
MMAWeekly.com

Paddy Pimblett thinks Jake Paul’s fights ‘are fixed’￼

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett believes that Jake Paul‘s boxing matches are ‘fixed’ after watching Paul’s win over former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (6-0) with knockout wins over former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley and former Bellator MMA and ONE champion Ben Askren. He also has decision wins over Woodley and Silva.
worldboxingnews.net

When 40-0 Deontay Wilder said he’d beat Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0

Deontay Wilder was confident he’d run away with the current boxing retirement record before suffering a first loss. Wilder made a bold prediction at the height of his career when stating he’d blow away Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record. Rewinding to 2018, WBN looks back at what happened...
ALABAMA STATE
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy