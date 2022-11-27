Read full article on original website
Advocates urge Gov. Hochul to choose a new chief judge who will look out for the vulnerable
Governor Kathy Hochul has until the start of the winter holidays to make her mark on New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, by choosing a new chief judge. A coalition of criminal justice advocates want Hochul to pick someone who has a background in fighting for the state’s most vulnerable people.
The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old
People in the southwest who depend on the Colorado River are in crisis. There's not enough water to go around. One reason for that took place 100 years ago this month. At the time, the region was growing rapidly with European settlers. One thing was missing - a stable water supply. In addressing that dilemma, people a century ago created an issue for those who live there today. Luke Runyon from member station KUNC reports.
Why NY's new cryptocurrency mining moratorium doesn't apply to Seneca Lake facility
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a cryptomining moratorium has environmentalists celebrating this week. The legislation prevents the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining plants in the state. Despite the new moratorium, a crypto mining plant in the Finger Lakes and others in operation aren't impacted by the suspension and will...
NYS Legislation gives ratepayers voice in utility increases
A bill passed by the New York State Legislature would provide ratepayers with a voice in utility rate increases. The utility intervenor bill would provide for funding to allow individuals or not-for-profit groups to have a seat at the table when utility companies go before the state's Public Service Commission for a rate increase.
