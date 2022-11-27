ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old

People in the southwest who depend on the Colorado River are in crisis. There's not enough water to go around. One reason for that took place 100 years ago this month. At the time, the region was growing rapidly with European settlers. One thing was missing - a stable water supply. In addressing that dilemma, people a century ago created an issue for those who live there today. Luke Runyon from member station KUNC reports.
Why NY's new cryptocurrency mining moratorium doesn't apply to Seneca Lake facility

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a cryptomining moratorium has environmentalists celebrating this week. The legislation prevents the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining plants in the state. Despite the new moratorium, a crypto mining plant in the Finger Lakes and others in operation aren't impacted by the suspension and will...
NYS Legislation gives ratepayers voice in utility increases

A bill passed by the New York State Legislature would provide ratepayers with a voice in utility rate increases. The utility intervenor bill would provide for funding to allow individuals or not-for-profit groups to have a seat at the table when utility companies go before the state's Public Service Commission for a rate increase.

