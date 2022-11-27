Ballots will look a lot different for Columbus voters in 2023. That’s because the city will be divided into nine districts for the first time, switching from the current at-large model that has been in place for over a century. NBC4 is breaking down what these changes mean for you and will answer your questions live. You can watch our digital special with NBC4 Anchor Kerry Charles live starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, or catch a replay at anytime on this page in the player above.

