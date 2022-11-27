Missing 73-year-old from Leominster has been found after walking away from rest home
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A silver alert was issued for 73-year-old Pamela Vaughan, on Saturday, but she has been found.Follow these tips to prevent holiday accidents
According to the Massachusetts State Police, Vaughan of Leominster walked away from her Village Rest Home around 4:00 p.m. on Friday but has since been found.
The silver alert has been deactivated for Vaughan.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0