Missing 73-year-old from Leominster has been found after walking away from rest home

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A silver alert was issued for 73-year-old Pamela Vaughan, on Saturday, but she has been found.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Vaughan of Leominster walked away from her Village Rest Home around 4:00 p.m. on Friday but has since been found.

The silver alert has been deactivated for Vaughan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.