This column should reach your home the day before Krampusnacht, a.k.a. Krampus Night. It will come as no surprise I find that date both fascinating and tantalizing. For years, I’ve begged my wife to let me grace our yard with St. Nicholas’ lesser known, darker and more malevolent cohort. Never mind his origins dating at least as far back as the 16th century – possibly even 1,000 years farther – or his prominence in Christmas tradition throughout...

