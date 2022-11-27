Registered dietitian encourages residents to be conscious of food during the holiday season

Read full article on original website
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch Downtown
There are plenty of choices for where to shop, and too often, we forget to visit the hometown stores that make our area special. To me, there's nothing like doing Christmas shopping "downtown" just like I used to in the town where I grew up!
Villages Daily Sun
Lake Sumter Landing lights up for the season
Villagers know how to get into the holiday spirit. Tuesday night’s Tree Lighting Festival at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square was packed to the brim with both Villagers and their families, enjoying the merry season. The highlight of the night was the countdown tree lighting, led by Villages performer Bille Thatcher.
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
Family of fallen Apopka firefighter thanks community for support, invites families to free event featuring Clydesdales
The father of a fallen Apopka firefighter, who died after getting hurt on the job, continues to honor his son's life by holding a free event for the community. It's Friday, Dec. 2, from 3-5 p.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park on Forest Avenue in Apopka. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to town.
WESH
Some using pantries as inflation causes cost of groceries to soar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — We have all felt the sting of inflation this year. If you do the grocery shopping in your home, you know how much more everything costs. This is why so many families are relying more on neighborhood food pantries. Laurie Marshall was at the Neighborhood...
ocala-news.com
Kirby Family Farm hosting annual Christmas Train event through December 26
The Christmas Train is returning to Kirby Family Farm for its 11th annual installment on select nights through Monday, December 26. The festive event will feature a train ride through thousands of Christmas lights on one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Along with train rides, the event will include a Christmas magic show, antique Ferris wheel, carousel, a ‘manger babies’ petting area, a tractor ride, additional amusement rides, and a visit from Santa and his friends.
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Power Couples of Lake & Sumter
Call them whatever you want. When it comes to community service, these married couples deliver a powerful one-two punch.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
mynews13.com
Leesburg nonprofit receives $6K from Umatilla church for Giving Tuesday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Nonprofits around the region are fundraising as part of Giving Tuesday. In Lake County, one nonprofit is helping children in foster care transition into adulthood. What You Need To Know. According to DCF. more than 20% of young adults who come out of foster care become...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
villages-news.com
Girl Scouts fear huge housing development will threaten their safety at Camp Wildwood
About two dozen Girl Scouts descended on the Wildwood City Commission Monday night to oppose a 374-home development next to Camp Wildwood, a 600-acre wilderness retreat. Mary Pat King, CEO of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, said the 104-acre Highfield at Twisted Oaks development threatens the safety of girls and the wilderness environment.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Former Skycraft space gets new tenant
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Spotted outside of my neighborhood today!...
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
