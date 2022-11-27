ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

After a weekend full of holiday light shows, this week starts with a counter to the darkest of times: a vigil for the victims of Club Q. The days after that are full of events both serious and silly, leading to another big weekend of seasonal celebrations. See our list...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver opens recreation center as emergency overnight shelter

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced Tuesday the Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave., will be opened as a temporary overnight shelter for Denver residents experiencing homelessness. The recreation center will be closed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. During daylight hours, all Denver recreation centers...
DENVER, CO
realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
K99

The 5 Dumbest Things Colorado Drivers Do In The Snow

Snow in Colorado. It happens a lot and it's to be expected quite honestly any time of year but especially this time of year. What's really been surprising to me though here in my 3rd winter in Colorado is the amount of people that don't know how to drive in the snow here.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected

Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
DENVER, CO
indenvertimes.com

5 Reasons You Should Consider Remodeling the Bathroom in Your Denver Home

You’re a Denver resident and thinking about renovating your bathroom. Whether you’re looking to save money or another renovation seems better, you might hesitate about doing bathroom renovations. Fortunately, there are five reasons renovating your Denver bathroom will help. Keep reading to find out what they are. 1....
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
LOVELAND, CO

