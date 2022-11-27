Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV
Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado Tuesday?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the passing of United States Congressman Don McEachin, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado
DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Resident making threats with gun prompts Basalt police to petition court under red-tag law
Two potentially violent incidents involving a Basalt resident recently prompted a town police sergeant to file a “red flag” petition seeking a judge’s order to seize his firearms, according to court filings. “This case is why the statute exists — to ensure that people who show a...
coloradosun.com
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Could Colorado’s dark past as the “Hate State” come back?
In 2018, Colorado voters made history when they elected Jared Polis as the first openly gay governor. At the time, Polis referred to his gubernatorial win as an “important closure” for the LGBTQ+ community. In many ways it was. Polis’ comment was in reference to the state’s dark...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mark Hillman: Republicans are blue in Colorado
“Democracy,” wrote H.L. Mencken, “is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” A majority of Colorado voters have made it clear that they want to be governed by Democrats. With Democrats presiding over a struggling economy,...
cpr.org
Solar power has mostly skipped over lower-income homes. One Colorado nonprofit is changing that with secondhand panels
It began as a classroom exercise. Rich Strömberg had spent years leading the wind and solar program for the Alaska Energy Authority and was now a graduate student at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. When the director of the school’s environment and sustainability program invited him to mentor a class in 2019, Strömberg brought along a dozen used solar panels and a question.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
NBC News
Full Colorado gov.: To stop gun violence, ‘the answer needs to be national as well’ as local
In an interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) discusses the state’s response to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs including the use of red-flag laws, magazine limits and the need for federal legislation.Nov. 27, 2022.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
Summit Daily News
Wildlife officials find no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle were found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, Parks and...
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Eagle County bans openly-carried firearms on all county property
The Eagle County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously voted to ban the open carrying of firearms on county property. People with concealed-carry permits are exempt, as are law enforcement and licensed security officers. Permit requirements. Colorado’s concealed-carry firearms law requirements include:. A person must be a legal state resident.
cpr.org
Colorado wants to make its big buildings more efficient — but first it needs their energy data
Colorado officials want to bring the state's biggest buildings in line with its climate goals, but it needs to know how much energy they're using to get started. Owners and managers of most buildings over 50,000 square feet have until Dec. 1 to report their energy usage to the state. The "benchmarking" rule is an initial step as Colorado acts on a 2021 climate law, which requires the operators of large buildings to cut their climate-warming emissions 7 percent by 2026 and 20 percent by 2030.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
