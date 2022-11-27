ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado

DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
Mark Hillman: Republicans are blue in Colorado

“Democracy,” wrote H.L. Mencken, “is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” A majority of Colorado voters have made it clear that they want to be governed by Democrats. With Democrats presiding over a struggling economy,...
Solar power has mostly skipped over lower-income homes. One Colorado nonprofit is changing that with secondhand panels

It began as a classroom exercise. Rich Strömberg had spent years leading the wind and solar program for the Alaska Energy Authority and was now a graduate student at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. When the director of the school’s environment and sustainability program invited him to mentor a class in 2019, Strömberg brought along a dozen used solar panels and a question.
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
Eagle County bans openly-carried firearms on all county property

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously voted to ban the open carrying of firearms on county property. People with concealed-carry permits are exempt, as are law enforcement and licensed security officers. Permit requirements. Colorado’s concealed-carry firearms law requirements include:. A person must be a legal state resident.
cpr.org

Colorado wants to make its big buildings more efficient — but first it needs their energy data

Colorado officials want to bring the state's biggest buildings in line with its climate goals, but it needs to know how much energy they're using to get started. Owners and managers of most buildings over 50,000 square feet have until Dec. 1 to report their energy usage to the state. The "benchmarking" rule is an initial step as Colorado acts on a 2021 climate law, which requires the operators of large buildings to cut their climate-warming emissions 7 percent by 2026 and 20 percent by 2030.
