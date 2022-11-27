ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

I Made Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding and Now It’s 1 of My Go-to Desserts

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding is now a go-to dessert.
  • Most, if not all, ingredients are in the pantry making the dish simple to make.
  • Possible change: Adjust the sugar content to make Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding less sweet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qon6r_0jOvN6ap00
Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton/NBC

Brownie Pudding from Ina Garten is now a permanent fixture in my personal list of go-to desserts . Yes, in my humble opinion, it’s that good. Ahead, see why making it at home, and sadly not in the Barefoot Contessa’s East Hampton barn , had me sold. Plus, what I’d do differently.

Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding was a last-minute addition to a family dinner

Let me preface this by saying I’m not on Garten’s level when it comes to entertaining. For that matter, is anyone besides maybe Blake Lively or Martha Stewart?

I don’t have her party hosting tips down but what I do have is a somewhat stocked kitchen pantry. And, as I discovered one night, that’s all I needed to make her chocolatey dessert.

I whipped up Garten’s Brownie Pudding for a family dinner and couldn’t believe just how simply and easily it came together. It’s what the Food Network star’s known for but it still gets me every time I make one of her dishes.

I went from throwing a few things in a bowl to hearing the satisfied silence that only comes with children eating dessert in just over an hour. And it didn’t require a mad dash to the grocery store or forking over cash for food delivery.

Ina Garten Brownie Pudding likes and dislikes, from sifting dry ingredients to adding water to the pan

Now for the nitty gritty, what I liked and didn’t like about Garten’s Brownie Pudding. First and foremost, the simplicity of the dish made it convenient. One glance at the ingredient list (via Food Network ) and I knew I had (almost) everything.

At least, all of the necessary ingredients. I had cocoa powder, flour, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract. And, most importantly, the time (60 minutes exactly) to bake it. Whereas I didn’t have the optional add-ins including vanilla ice cream and framboise liqueur.

Then there were the steps to make it. They weren’t much more than putting the dry and wet ingredients in separate bowls before combining them.

Now for the dislikes. I know Garten and just about every other celebrity chef recommends sifting ingredients but it got a thumbs-down from me. Not because I don’t think it works. I learned the hard way it does (I found a few tiny lumps of flour in the cooked pudding.). But because it added an extra step and another dish to the clean-up process.

Another equally necessary step I didn’t enjoy? Adding hot tap water to the dish for a water bath. It took a few minutes to dig through the pots and pans. Again, my kitchen isn’t organized like Garten ’s) to find one that would sit inside the other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxBHw_0jOvN6ap00
Ina Garten | Brad Barket/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Final thoughts on Ina Garten’s Brownie Pudding: Substitutions and tweaks

Confession: I didn’t follow the recipe exactly like Garten’s known to do. I used what I had on hand.

For instance, the Go-To Dinners author recommended using “really good cocoa powder” when she made the dessert on Barefoot Contessa . Her good ingredient recommendation ? Pernigotti cocoa powder.

I, on the other hand, used Hershey’s cocoa powder. And, spoiler, it worked out just fine. Additionally, I opted for vanilla bean paste instead of scraping the inside of a vanilla bean. Again, because it’s what I had. However, I did use Nielsen Massey, Garten’s preferred storebought vanilla extract brand.

That’s not all. I also used dairy free butter to accommodate dietary restrictions. And, once again, the substitution worked. Garten’s Brownie Pudding tasted great and no one was the wiser.

Final thoughts: The dish is sweet . As someone who loves chocolate, it’s my kind of dessert. However, for those who prefer something lighter, I recommend lightening up on the sugar.

Now in the thick of the holiday season, Garten’s Brownie Pudding has me at ease. I know I can make a gooey, chocolatey dessert with a few ingredients in just over an hour. As Garten says, how easy is that?

RELATED: Ina Garten Has Surprising Thanksgiving Plans

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
The Kitchn

For a Perfectly Roasted Turkey, Skip the Roasting Pan

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the nostalgic ideal: Presenting a beautifully golden, glistening, crispy-skin whole turkey to the table on Thanksgiving, à la Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom from Want. If you’re hosting the big feast this year, you might be considering investing in some new gear, like a pretty platter for the turkey and an instant-read thermometer. But the good news is that you can skip buying a roasting pan and swap in something you probably already have: a sheet pan.
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
thesouthernladycooks.com

TIPS ON BAKING COOKIES

Many people already know these tips for baking cookies but it’s always a good reminder. We are blessed to have many new bakers/cooks on our site and we always want to provide useful information. The cookie pictured above is our Cinnamon Pecan Cookies and they are one of our most popular!
Ridley's Wreckage

Marry Me Chicken

Throw out all your chicken recipes. This one is the only recipe you need to keep. Believe me you’re going to thank me. This crowd-pleaser takes juicy, tender chicken breasts and marries them with an incredible parmesan cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh basil for a rich, flavorful main course everyone will love.
purewow.com

Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Chocolate Phantoms

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re chocolaty, nutty and less than ten ingredients. Rose Levy Beranbaum is back with another baking book, and The...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

232K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy