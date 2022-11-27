‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang ‘Loved’ Brooke and Nick Together

The Bold and the Beautiful has scored major points with some of its romantic pairings, while others have irritated fans to the point of boycotting it. Brooke Logan , one of the main characters on B&B , has been in several relationships since her time on the show. However, Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays the character, said she loved Brooke and Nick together.

Brooke and Nick had one of the shortest but most fiery relationships on ‘B&B’

Nick (Jack Wagner) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Kang) on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Brooke Logan became part of the B&B fold in 1987, and throughout her time on the soap, she has been in many relationships , some new, others recurring. Fans have watched Brooke’s love and lust life unfold, and while often the audience doesn’t agree with her choice in men, some few gents have stood out.

The character has been intertwined with Ridge Forrester for the longest time, and she believes Ridge is her life’s love. However, Ridge isn’t her only epic love story, as one threw fans for a loop. In 2003, Brooke’s path crossed with Nick Marone’s when his ship crashed.

For the first time, it appeared that Brooke would find love with someone who wasn’t a Forrester. However, as with every soap, the hidden twist that many couldn’t predict was that Nick was as much a Forrester as Ridge, as the two were half-brothers. Things went downhill after the revelation.

Brooke became intertwined with the brothers for nearly a decade and even found herself pregnant, not knowing her son’s father. While the DNA tests initially proclaimed Nick as the father, fans quickly learned that the results were altered and Ridge was the father.

Disappointed with the turn of events, Nick shifted his attention to Brooke’s daughter Bridget, whom he went on to marry three times, sporadically. Nick’s contentious relationship with his brother was too much for Brooke, and given how tragic their love story had been (it also involved Brooke donating her eggs to Taylor), they chose not to rekindle their romance.

Katherine Kelly Lang loved the romance between Brooke and Nick

Brooke and Nick might have been short-lived, but the actor who plays Brooke believes it was probably her character’s best romance. In an interview found on YouTube , Michael Fairman asked Katherine Kelly Lang if she shared fan sentiments about the pairing.

She said, “It was fun because it was a bit different. He was such a gritty guy.” Lang recalled the first time her character and Jack Wagner’s Nick met in Ridge’s office. Lang said Nick looked “very dapper in his cool outfit with his beard and a cigar.”

Lang recounted how much fun her character had with Nick sharing her favorite scenes, including when the pair went to an island and spent quality time together, with him serenading her. When asked how she felt working with Wagner again during her special episode, Lang said, “It was a little bit overwhelming to have all the men there- But it was so good to see Jack.”

Working with Jack Wagner again brought back memories for Katherine Kelly Lang

Jack Wagner left B&B in 2012 to pursue other ventures but remained under contract, which ended recently. However, he returned in a special episode to honor Katherine Kelly Lang’s legacy on the show . In fact, Lang is one of the few original cast members of B&B.

In the episode, Brooke looks back at her love life and has all the men in her past in one room. Lang reflected on Wagner’s speech, saying it brought back wonderful memories for her. “His speech was so touching and it really brought back those memories of them as a couple.”

