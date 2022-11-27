Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
Vermont hospitals stuck caring for patients who can’t get into nursing homes, costing millions
In Vermont, 13,000 people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to increase by 31%. Caring for someone who has trouble thinking and remembering is difficult. When family members become overwhelmed, many turn to skilled nursing facilities. But staffing shortages have severely...
Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract
Development of a new multi-state agreement with Medicare is in the works, but likely would not be implemented until 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract.
VTDigger
FrontPorchFlimflam.com asks state officials to take a look
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Today, newly launched website FrontPorchFlimflam.com contacted, via email, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Secretary of State Jim Condos, Attorney General Susanne R. Young, Secretary-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas, AG-elect Charity Clark, and leadership in the Vermont legislature to ask that they examine Vermont public benefit corporation Front Porch Forum.
VTDigger
BBF announces 7 recipients of 2023 Vermont Early Childhood Fund grants
Contact: Dr. Morgan Crossman, Executive Director, Building Bright Futures. BBF Announces 7 Recipients of 2023 Vermont Early Childhood Fund Grants. $105,000 in grants will support diverse representation in children’s media, resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ parents, pathways to early childhood careers for immigrants, and more. Nov. 28, 2022 (WILLISTON,...
Vermont to see $40m more in pandemic relief
The funding will help companies, nonprofits and municipalities make improvements and expand
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit
Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
wamc.org
Advocates of New York’s Medical Aid in Dying press for passage in Plattsburgh
Representatives from a group supporting New York’s proposed Medical Aid in Dying are making stops across the state to encourage supporters to lobby their representatives in Albany to pass the bill when the legislative session begins in January. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports on a recent Plattsburgh rally.
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont
Homes are still selling, as inventory remains low, but observers are keeping a watchful eye on the markets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area.
VTDigger
Vermont Arts Council seeks executive director
MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council (VAC) is seeking to fulfill the position of executive director of the organization, the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont since 1965. The executive director will serve as a dynamic and collaborative leader for the VAC...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit
A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
Melinda Moulton: Why Vermont should legalize magic mushrooms
Today, hundreds of clinical studies are confirming the potential of psilocybin-assisted therapy as “a promising adjunct to psychotherapy.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Melinda Moulton: Why Vermont should legalize magic mushrooms.
nomadlawyer.org
Head to the Best Towns in Vermont for a Memorable Stay
Idyllic villages featuring brilliant trees with red and orange foliage dotting the streets and verdant mountains in the distance. The scene seems straight out of a Christmas postcard. Doesn’t it?. Well, that’s Vermont. There is a plethora of picturesque towns in this North-eastern State, with their unique offerings and...
americancraftbeer.com
Vermont Brewery Gives Back Big On Giving Tuesday
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”. And Waitsfield, Vermont-based Lawson’s Finest Liquids takes this “holiday of giving” seriously and donating 10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part...
Covid levels remain ‘low’ as testing drops for holiday weekend
In keeping with previous holidays, Thanksgiving brought a drop in PCR testing, which forms the basis of case data. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid levels remain ‘low’ as testing drops for holiday weekend.
Chief Justice Reiber: People get a say in how courts are doing in diversity, equity and inclusion
In 2021, a study by the Council of State Governments found that, in Vermont in 2019, Black people were over three times more likely to be defendants in a misdemeanor case and almost six times more likely to be defendants in a felony case than white people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chief Justice Reiber: People get a say in how courts are doing in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Comments / 0