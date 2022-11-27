ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

FrontPorchFlimflam.com asks state officials to take a look

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Today, newly launched website FrontPorchFlimflam.com contacted, via email, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Secretary of State Jim Condos, Attorney General Susanne R. Young, Secretary-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas, AG-elect Charity Clark, and leadership in the Vermont legislature to ask that they examine Vermont public benefit corporation Front Porch Forum.
BBF announces 7 recipients of 2023 Vermont Early Childhood Fund grants

Contact: Dr. Morgan Crossman, Executive Director, Building Bright Futures. BBF Announces 7 Recipients of 2023 Vermont Early Childhood Fund Grants. $105,000 in grants will support diverse representation in children’s media, resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ parents, pathways to early childhood careers for immigrants, and more. Nov. 28, 2022 (WILLISTON,...
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit

Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area.
Vermont Arts Council seeks executive director

MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council (VAC) is seeking to fulfill the position of executive director of the organization, the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont since 1965. The executive director will serve as a dynamic and collaborative leader for the VAC...
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit

A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
Head to the Best Towns in Vermont for a Memorable Stay

Idyllic villages featuring brilliant trees with red and orange foliage dotting the streets and verdant mountains in the distance. The scene seems straight out of a Christmas postcard. Doesn’t it?. Well, that’s Vermont. There is a plethora of picturesque towns in this North-eastern State, with their unique offerings and...
Vermont Brewery Gives Back Big On Giving Tuesday

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”. And Waitsfield, Vermont-based Lawson’s Finest Liquids takes this “holiday of giving” seriously and donating 10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part...
Chief Justice Reiber: People get a say in how courts are doing in diversity, equity and inclusion

In 2021, a study by the Council of State Governments found that, in Vermont in 2019, Black people were over three times more likely to be defendants in a misdemeanor case and almost six times more likely to be defendants in a felony case than white people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chief Justice Reiber: People get a say in how courts are doing in diversity, equity and inclusion.
