Brattleboro, VT

VTDigger

Woodstock hires new town manager

Eric Duffy will be Woodstock’s next town manager after a unanimous vote by town and village board members on Monday. Duffy, 40, of Shoreham, Massachusetts, currently serves as that town’s accountant, overseeing a budget of about $100 million — 10 times that of Woodstock. “It’s almost been...
WOODSTOCK, VT
VTDigger

Brattleboro Savings and Loan welcomes new president

Brattleboro – After a search that stretched across states and regions, Brattleboro Savings & Loan is happy to welcome Deborah Stephenson to the position of president. Deb is joining us, most recently, from Berkshire Bank, but she brings a rich history in banking and a deep appreciation for the communities of Southeastern Vermont. Dan Yates, BS&L’s president for the past 17 years, is preparing to enter a well deserved retirement at the end of this year.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come

George Contois, a part-time deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will replace Bill Bohnyak, who’s been the sheriff since 2006. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, held on following a recount called by challenger Dave Potter, a Democrat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT

