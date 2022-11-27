Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition
A Who’s Who of local announcers are joining forces to raise money for the 50th annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which has reaped $2 million for families in need since its start in 1972. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland radio voices past and present unite to save a holiday tradition.
VTDigger
Woodstock hires new town manager
Eric Duffy will be Woodstock’s next town manager after a unanimous vote by town and village board members on Monday. Duffy, 40, of Shoreham, Massachusetts, currently serves as that town’s accountant, overseeing a budget of about $100 million — 10 times that of Woodstock. “It’s almost been...
VTDigger
Have safe, happy holidays - know the myths about alcohol with these Community Health tips
Rutland - The holidays are a time for friends, family and celebration. As most of us know, it’s also when people can drink too much, with consequences ranging from fights and falls to serious motor vehicle accidents and crashes. People can unknowingly put themselves at risk by believing the myths about alcohol use that may be common but are not fact!
Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont
Homes are still selling, as inventory remains low, but observers are keeping a watchful eye on the markets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont.
Bond, Schnell, Riznyk & Bloom: Bomb trains in Bennington. Again.
An oil train has smuggled the explosive power of three atomic bombs into Bennington neighborhoods. Does anyone care? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bond, Schnell, Riznyk & Bloom: Bomb trains in Bennington. Again..
VTDigger
Brattleboro Savings and Loan welcomes new president
Brattleboro – After a search that stretched across states and regions, Brattleboro Savings & Loan is happy to welcome Deborah Stephenson to the position of president. Deb is joining us, most recently, from Berkshire Bank, but she brings a rich history in banking and a deep appreciation for the communities of Southeastern Vermont. Dan Yates, BS&L’s president for the past 17 years, is preparing to enter a well deserved retirement at the end of this year.
Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come
George Contois, a part-time deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will replace Bill Bohnyak, who’s been the sheriff since 2006. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, held on following a recount called by challenger Dave Potter, a Democrat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come.
Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison
A preliminary investigation shows that Charles Mould’s death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. He is the sixth person to die at the Springfield prison this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison.
Criminal case against 15-year-old Bennington girl moved to family court
The teenager’s reclassification as a youthful offender now shields her court case from public view. The files and hearings are all confidential. Read the story on VTDigger here: Criminal case against 15-year-old Bennington girl moved to family court.
Feds, state and local police carry out early morning drug raids in Springfield
A resident described a chaotic scene as the early morning sweep took place Wednesday on Valley Street, which has been at the center of shootings and drug activity in recent months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Feds, state and local police carry out early morning drug raids in Springfield.
Comments / 0