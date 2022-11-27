ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

FrontPorchFlimflam.com asks state officials to take a look

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Today, newly launched website FrontPorchFlimflam.com contacted, via email, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Secretary of State Jim Condos, Attorney General Susanne R. Young, Secretary-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas, AG-elect Charity Clark, and leadership in the Vermont legislature to ask that they examine Vermont public benefit corporation Front Porch Forum.
BBF announces 7 recipients of 2023 Vermont Early Childhood Fund grants

Contact: Dr. Morgan Crossman, Executive Director, Building Bright Futures. BBF Announces 7 Recipients of 2023 Vermont Early Childhood Fund Grants. $105,000 in grants will support diverse representation in children’s media, resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ parents, pathways to early childhood careers for immigrants, and more. Nov. 28, 2022 (WILLISTON,...
Vermont Arts Council seeks executive director

MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council (VAC) is seeking to fulfill the position of executive director of the organization, the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont since 1965. The executive director will serve as a dynamic and collaborative leader for the VAC...
Environmental group sues state over logging, land management planning

The environmental group Standing Trees has sued the state government, alleging that officials have missed necessary pieces of the land management planning process. The lawsuit, filed in Washington County Superior Court last week, asks the court to stop the state from authorizing new timber contracts in state forests, parks and wildlife management areas until a rulemaking process, which it claims is required by law, has been completed.
Grants offered to help farmers with water quality projects

“It's a public health and an ecosystem benefit to have farms that are positively impacting water quality, and small farms — and medium and large farms — sometimes really need help in order to do that,” said Liz Gleason, who directs the Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Grants offered to help farmers with water quality projects.
