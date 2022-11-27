Read full article on original website
Related
Bernie Sanders-backed proposal for rail workers’ paid leave passes US House alongside labor deal
The Vermont independent said he would block a Senate vote to impose a tentative contract agreement unless the chamber also takes up a measure to include paid sick days for workers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bernie Sanders-backed proposal for rail workers’ paid leave passes US House alongside labor deal.
Jim Dandeneau: Vermonters' agenda: child care, housing, addiction, climate change
Vermonters could care less if the Senate Economic Development Committee and the Scott administration spend the next two years standing around the committee room making nice with each other. They need help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Dandeneau: Vermonters' agenda: child care, housing, addiction, climate change.
Comments / 0