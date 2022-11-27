Read full article on original website
Teen charged after threat to Craven County school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
WRAL
Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
WECT
Silver Alert issued for Cumberland County man
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Cumberland County for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. According to authorities, Livingston is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen on Nov. 29 at 5004 Monticello Ave. in Hope Mills. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt,...
In 911 call from North Hills, man asks for help, says he shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — "I just shot him," a man calling 911 on Sunday night told Raleigh police dispatchers. Police responded to the report of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
cbs17
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians
A 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m. The driver sped away, and the girl died in the hospital, Raleigh police said. The girl’s death is a reminder of the dangers pedestrians can face...
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
Morning rain fails to extinguish landfill fire in NE Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The steady rain that fell Wednesday morning dampened but did not extinguish a fire that's been burning for days at a Raleigh landfill. The Wake County fire marshal told WRAL News he expected the fire to be completely out by the end of the day. Neighbors...
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
Man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
neusenews.com
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park
Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
WITN
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
Deputies arrest Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with a deadly Hope Mills shooting on Friday has been arrested in Georgia.
WRAL
Harnett Central Middle School, sheriff's office determine Monday bomb threat is not credible
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central Middle School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat. After a thorough investigation by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Harnett Central Middle School administration, the threat was deemed not credible at the school located at 2529 Harnett Central Road in Angier. “Harnett...
