HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO