Wayne County, NC

WNCT

Teen charged after threat to Craven County school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma

SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
SELMA, NC
WECT

Silver Alert issued for Cumberland County man

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Cumberland County for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. According to authorities, Livingston is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen on Nov. 29 at 5004 Monticello Ave. in Hope Mills. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park

Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home. Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
