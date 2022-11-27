Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
butlerradio.com
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
No injuries reported when school bus crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — No one was injured when a school bus and vehicle crashed this morning in Pittsburgh. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Penn and North Negley avenues in the East Liberty area. Students were on the bus and were checked out by medics....
butlerradio.com
Howard R. Langston
Howard R. Langston, 98, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Newhaven Court at Clearview. He was born September 12, 1924, in Bonnor Springs, Kansas to the late Hyram R. Langston and the late Vera Compton Langston. Howard attended Carnegie Mellon. He served from 1943 –...
butlerradio.com
Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle
The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
butlerradio.com
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer, 44, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the West Penn Hospital. Janice graduated from Butler High School and Butler Community College with a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish. Janice worked at Children’s and Mercy Hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a Supervisor of Nurses at United Healthcare.
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
butlerradio.com
Deadline To Pay School Tax At Face Upcoming For Seneca Valley Residents
Tomorrow is the final day for Seneca Valley School District residents to pay their taxes at face. November 30th marks the final day to pay at Face. All school taxes must be paid by the end of December. Residents can make payments online through the Cranberry Township website. There is...
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
butlerradio.com
Ralph Marlin “Fireball” Sarvey
Ralph Marlin “Fireball” Sarvey, 83, of Butler, PA, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Butler Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1939 in Butler, PA, the son of the late Ralph Lewis Sarvey and Beulah (Aggas) Sarvey. Ralph is a member of New...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
butlerradio.com
Lois A. Davanzati
Lois A. Davanzati, age 88, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Mon., Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lois was part-owner of Signs By Rick, Inc. She previously worked as a secretary at Armco and as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. Lois was a member of Saint Francis...
butlerradio.com
William “Bill” O’Donnell
William “Bill” O’Donnell, 83, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. He was born March 22, 1939, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late William O’Donnell and the late Helena Neff O’Donnell. Bill graduated from Butler High...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Woman’s discovery of bones kicks off Youngstown investigation
To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
