Slippery Rock, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign

Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle

Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Howard R. Langston

Howard R. Langston, 98, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Newhaven Court at Clearview. He was born September 12, 1924, in Bonnor Springs, Kansas to the late Hyram R. Langston and the late Vera Compton Langston. Howard attended Carnegie Mellon. He served from 1943 –...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle

The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer

Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer, 44, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the West Penn Hospital. Janice graduated from Butler High School and Butler Community College with a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish. Janice worked at Children’s and Mercy Hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a Supervisor of Nurses at United Healthcare.
GLENSHAW, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Ralph Marlin “Fireball” Sarvey

Ralph Marlin “Fireball” Sarvey, 83, of Butler, PA, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Butler Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1939 in Butler, PA, the son of the late Ralph Lewis Sarvey and Beulah (Aggas) Sarvey. Ralph is a member of New...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Lois A. Davanzati

Lois A. Davanzati, age 88, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Mon., Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lois was part-owner of Signs By Rick, Inc. She previously worked as a secretary at Armco and as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. Lois was a member of Saint Francis...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

William “Bill” O’Donnell

William “Bill” O’Donnell, 83, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. He was born March 22, 1939, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late William O’Donnell and the late Helena Neff O’Donnell. Bill graduated from Butler High...
BUTLER, PA

