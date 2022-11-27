ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said. Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot. The shooting happened...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTVM

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Alabama flu outbreak leads to 11 deaths statewide

ALABAMA (WTVM) - An early flu season is causing a widespread influenza outbreak in Alabama, leading to multiple deaths across the state. The state of Alabama has reported very high cases of influenza. According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, there have been 11 flu-related deaths state-wide following the early flu season.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long lines for early voting at the city services center in Columbus Monday as voters only have one race on the ballot. “I would recommend early voting because I feel the election day is going to be extremely busy. That’s just my opinion because it was very busy here today,” says voter Charlene Rallo. “It was a long line, but it went pretty quickly. You know you just have to make one choice,” says Heidi Graziano.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Community College System is expediting people to the workforce with its Skills for Success program. The program offers no-cost job training for multiple sectors needing skilled workers including the construction industry, which ACCS Innovation Center Director Julie Frizzell says is struggling. “We have been...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy