ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Wrestling Preview with Brenden Casey

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV94P_0jOvL4tn00

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior Brenden Casey returns to the mat for the Atlantic Wrestling Team this season.

Casey, wrestling at (195), is a returning state qualifier from one year ago. He finished the season with a 40-23 record and enters his senior season with a career record of 71-67.

Casey’s goals are to get back to the State Tournament this season. He says it is all about putting in the work. In the offseason, Brenden wrestled for the Powerhouse Wrestling Club, Freestyle, and Greco and attended the Missouri Team Camp.

Casey plans to start wrestling in the (195) pound weight class and move down to (182) as the season progresses. Throughout his three-year career wrestling under the Duff regime’, Brenden says success is the result of mastering the little things and learning to be mentally tough.

Brenden Casey knows it will take an entire team effort to get back to the State Dual Tournament, defend the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament Title, and improve on the team’s 9th place finish at the State individual Tourney one year ago.

Casey played a significant role in the 2021-2022 team that won the Hawkeye Ten Tournament Title and finished 6th at the State Dual Tournament with an overall dual record of 22-8.

The Trojans start the season at ADM on Thursday, December 1. Atlantic will wrestle Earlham at 5:30 and ADM in the second dual of the evening.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Wrestling Preview with Nathan Keiser

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior Nathan Keiser returns to the wrestling lineup this season. Keiser wrestled at (285) one year ago, finished the season with a record of 25-25, and entered the 2022-2023 season with a career record of 32-28. Keiser is impressed with preseason workouts. Keiser says the culture in the...
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Wrestler Miles Mundorf Preview

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior wrestler Miles Mundorf spent a lot of time honing his skills for the 2022-2023 wrestling season. Mundorf finished his 2021-2022 season with a 37-20 record. He starts this season with a career record of 43-22. Mundorf will be wrestling again at (220) this winter. Mundorf missed out...
ATLANTIC, IA
Sun Prairie Star

United wrestling returns with experience on the mat

Despite the split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West, the wrestling program remains a constant. The Cardinals and Wolves come together to form Sun Prairie United on the wrestling mat this season, and they look to build on a stellar season in 2021-22. Sun Prairie had one state qualifier and five additional sectional participants last season. Five of those six wrestlers return, as well as depth on the roster that showed great promise. ...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Western Iowa Today

High School Basketball Scores from Monday, November 28th

Coon Rapids-Bayard 43, Audubon 22 (Audrey Jensen led Audubon with 10 points) ACGC 80, Collins-Maxwell 50 (Lance Bunde and Anthony Solorzano each with 17 points) Clarinda 61, Nodaway Valley 54 (Dawson Nelson led Nodaway Valley with 17 points) East Mills 70, Diagonal 31. Greene County 38, Ogden 33. Mount Ayr...
Western Iowa Today

Riverside girls ahead of schedule heading into 2022-23 basketball season

(Oakland) Riverside has had a couple of dress rehearsals and now it is time for the real thing. The 2022-23 season opener for the Lady Dawgs will be against AHSTW on Tuesday. KSOM will have the broadcast with a video stream at WesternIowaToday.com. Coach Mitch Rice fills us in on some of the bright spots from their preseason scrimmages. “We did a lot of things well. We move the ball a lot better already this year than we did last year. Just getting out in transition and doing the things we want to do. Just playing some good offensive basketball. Defensively we are trying to change up a few things and need to make sure we get in the right rotations and are really getting after the rebounds and boxing out.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy