Atlantic Wrestling Preview with Brenden Casey

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior Brenden Casey returns to the mat for the Atlantic Wrestling Team this season.

Casey, wrestling at (195), is a returning state qualifier from one year ago. He finished the season with a 40-23 record and enters his senior season with a career record of 71-67.

Casey’s goals are to get back to the State Tournament this season. He says it is all about putting in the work. In the offseason, Brenden wrestled for the Powerhouse Wrestling Club, Freestyle, and Greco and attended the Missouri Team Camp.

Casey plans to start wrestling in the (195) pound weight class and move down to (182) as the season progresses. Throughout his three-year career wrestling under the Duff regime’, Brenden says success is the result of mastering the little things and learning to be mentally tough.

Brenden Casey knows it will take an entire team effort to get back to the State Dual Tournament, defend the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament Title, and improve on the team’s 9th place finish at the State individual Tourney one year ago.

Casey played a significant role in the 2021-2022 team that won the Hawkeye Ten Tournament Title and finished 6th at the State Dual Tournament with an overall dual record of 22-8.

The Trojans start the season at ADM on Thursday, December 1. Atlantic will wrestle Earlham at 5:30 and ADM in the second dual of the evening.