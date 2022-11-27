Read full article on original website
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Missouri executes man for killing St. Louis police officer in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It...
First Alert Forecast 11/30/2022 PM: Cold and windy Wednesday
This happens often in the Quad Cities. Davenport Police said they found 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler safe Tuesday. Davenport Police offer tips and tricks to stay safe during this holiday season. Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect. Updated: 10 hours ago. Suspect in multiple package thefts sought...
Caregiving during the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that are tasked with in-home caregiving for loved ones due to disability or illness know that it is even tougher this time of year. The season often adds extra obligations and activities on top of meeting the daily needs of the loved one. Megan Pedersen, Alzheimer’s...
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (KHNL/Gray News) - Afer 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — erupted Sunday. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the long-anticipated eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
My G.E.A.R. Outreach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of November has not been too dry or too wet across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Looking at the official weather observation sites at the airports in Moline and Burlington, both are within an inch or so of their monthly average. However, Burlington is below average.
Shop small Saturday was a success in the QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday is in the books for 2022. The shop small event that kicked off last Saturday drew positive attention to the QC. Making business owners and organizers of the event very happy. “It was such a big success over the weekend in the Quad...
Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational cooling
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Radiational cooling is a phenomenon that happens often at night here in the Quad Cities. Opening the NOAA weather glossary, radiational cooling is defined as: The cooling of the earth’s surface. At night, the earth suffers a net heat loss to space due to terrestrial cooling. This is more pronounced when you have a clear sky.
Virtual care options through local health systems
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold and flu season in full swing, UnityPoint Clinic now offers two convenient ways for patients to receive care anywhere in Iowa any day of the week. The two options are called SmartExam and Virtual Urgent Care. UnityPoint Health officials said the new virtual care...
Palmer College of Chiropractic reports strong enrollment growth
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Palmer College of Chiropractic is reporting strong numbers for fall, 2022 enrollment. Its main campus in Davenport saw the largest fall class since 2007 and the campus in Florida enrolled its largest fall class in the 20 years since that campus opened. Palmer also has a campus in San Jose, California.
DNC committee to decide on Iowa’s ‘first in nation’ status
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will remain the first state to hold a nominating contest in the race for U.S. President for the Republicans, but whether or not that remains true for Democrats could be decided this week. Scott Brennan represents Iowa on the Democratic National Convention’s Rules and...
Cold and windy Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures are significantly cooler Wednesday morning in wake of last night’s strong cold front. Winds are gusting up to 35 mph Wednesday morning and will continue to do so through the afternoon leading to wind chills in the single digits and low teens all Wednesday.
A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be much warmer than normal Tuesday despite having overcast skies. A strong cold front will move into the area late Tuesday afternoon bringing a change in temperatures. Tuesday we will hit the mid-50s ahead of the front before dropping to the 20s and 30s behind the front in a matter of 90 minutes. A few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out, but the dry slot sets up over our area keeping many of us dry.
Transitioning to a windier pattern in the next few days
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the sunshine and light winds today because an active weather pattern will bring us rain chances and quite a bit of wind this week. Monday will reach the 40s and 50s under sunny skies. A strong cold front will roll through the area on...
Illinois leaders agree on solution for unemployment insurance fund debt
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers have reached an agreement with business and labor leaders to pay off the remaining debt in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The agreed bill will help pay off $1.36 billion and replenish the UI fund for the future. Democrats and Republicans say...
