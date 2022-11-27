ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

First Alert Forecast 11/30/2022 PM: Cold and windy Wednesday

This happens often in the Quad Cities. Davenport Police said they found 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler safe Tuesday. Davenport Police offer tips and tricks to stay safe during this holiday season. Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect. Updated: 10 hours ago. Suspect in multiple package thefts sought...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Caregiving during the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that are tasked with in-home caregiving for loved ones due to disability or illness know that it is even tougher this time of year. The season often adds extra obligations and activities on top of meeting the daily needs of the loved one. Megan Pedersen, Alzheimer’s...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (KHNL/Gray News) - Afer 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — erupted Sunday. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the long-anticipated eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
HAWAII STATE
KWQC

My G.E.A.R. Outreach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Shop small Saturday was a success in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday is in the books for 2022. The shop small event that kicked off last Saturday drew positive attention to the QC. Making business owners and organizers of the event very happy. “It was such a big success over the weekend in the Quad...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational cooling

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Radiational cooling is a phenomenon that happens often at night here in the Quad Cities. Opening the NOAA weather glossary, radiational cooling is defined as: The cooling of the earth’s surface. At night, the earth suffers a net heat loss to space due to terrestrial cooling. This is more pronounced when you have a clear sky.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Virtual care options through local health systems

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold and flu season in full swing, UnityPoint Clinic now offers two convenient ways for patients to receive care anywhere in Iowa any day of the week. The two options are called SmartExam and Virtual Urgent Care. UnityPoint Health officials said the new virtual care...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Palmer College of Chiropractic reports strong enrollment growth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Palmer College of Chiropractic is reporting strong numbers for fall, 2022 enrollment. Its main campus in Davenport saw the largest fall class since 2007 and the campus in Florida enrolled its largest fall class in the 20 years since that campus opened. Palmer also has a campus in San Jose, California.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

DNC committee to decide on Iowa’s ‘first in nation’ status

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will remain the first state to hold a nominating contest in the race for U.S. President for the Republicans, but whether or not that remains true for Democrats could be decided this week. Scott Brennan represents Iowa on the Democratic National Convention’s Rules and...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Cold and windy Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures are significantly cooler Wednesday morning in wake of last night’s strong cold front. Winds are gusting up to 35 mph Wednesday morning and will continue to do so through the afternoon leading to wind chills in the single digits and low teens all Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be much warmer than normal Tuesday despite having overcast skies. A strong cold front will move into the area late Tuesday afternoon bringing a change in temperatures. Tuesday we will hit the mid-50s ahead of the front before dropping to the 20s and 30s behind the front in a matter of 90 minutes. A few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out, but the dry slot sets up over our area keeping many of us dry.
KWQC

Transitioning to a windier pattern in the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the sunshine and light winds today because an active weather pattern will bring us rain chances and quite a bit of wind this week. Monday will reach the 40s and 50s under sunny skies. A strong cold front will roll through the area on...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Illinois leaders agree on solution for unemployment insurance fund debt

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers have reached an agreement with business and labor leaders to pay off the remaining debt in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The agreed bill will help pay off $1.36 billion and replenish the UI fund for the future. Democrats and Republicans say...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy