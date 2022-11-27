QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be much warmer than normal Tuesday despite having overcast skies. A strong cold front will move into the area late Tuesday afternoon bringing a change in temperatures. Tuesday we will hit the mid-50s ahead of the front before dropping to the 20s and 30s behind the front in a matter of 90 minutes. A few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out, but the dry slot sets up over our area keeping many of us dry.

