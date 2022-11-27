ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Boys’ Basketball Preview with Kinnick Juhl

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WmBp_0jOvKo2n00

(Atlantic) Kinnick Juhl has performed well in preseason practice and is expected to contribute on game nights this year; and is competing with several others for the starting spot at point guard.

Juhl says his role as the point guard is getting the ball to others, creating open shots for his team members, and scoring when the opportunity presents itself. Juhl spent a lot of time in the gym during the offseason, which is shown in the early practice sessions.

Juhl says defense is Coach Hall’s point of emphasis in preseason practice sessions.

Juhl mentions a large group of seniors tasked to lead this year’s squad.

The Trojans open the season in a home game on Friday, December 2, against Glenwood.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Four in double figures for AHSTW boys in season opening win

(Oakland) AHSTW got their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. The Vikings defeated Riverside on Tuesday by a final of 72-41. Kyle Sternberg scored 21 points and Brayden Lund posted 19. Coach GG Harris says, “Brayden and Kyle are obviously special talents. They can do a lot of things with the ball. They can go inside and out, but we’ve had a group of guys that have really put a lot of time in and they want their roles to increase a little bit. They want that ball in their hands. It was really nice to see some of them be confident.” Joining them in double figures were Cole Scheffler with 13 points and Luke Sternberg with 10. Riverside’s leading scorers with Aiden Bell with 13 points and Ayden Salais with 12. Bell added four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Salais posted two rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.
WALNUT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Wrestler Miles Mundorf Preview

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior wrestler Miles Mundorf spent a lot of time honing his skills for the 2022-2023 wrestling season. Mundorf finished his 2021-2022 season with a 37-20 record. He starts this season with a career record of 43-22. Mundorf will be wrestling again at (220) this winter. Mundorf missed out...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Richard Antisdel

Richard Antisdel, 67, of Bridgewater passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home. Funeral Services: Will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Christian Church in Bridgewater. Pastor Sara Eddy will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fr. Bob Schoemann Obituary

Robert Schoemann, son of Chris and Sophia, was born November 9, 1938 in Harrison County. He was baptized, received First Communion, confirmed and ordained at St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth, IA. Robert went to Cass Center Country School through 5th grade, and then attended 6th thru 10th grade at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth and 11th through 12th grade at St. John Vianney Seminary in Elkhorn, NE. He went on to attend Conception Seminary College in Conception, MO and Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, IA.
PORTSMOUTH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nancy Wohlenhaus Obituary

Nancy Carol (Andre) Wohlenhaus, 70, of rural Atlantic, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska. Nancy was born December 29, 1951, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, to Rev. William L. and Doris (Rush) Andre. She graduated from Logan-Magnolia...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

David L. Outhouse Obituary

David Leslie Outhouse was born on the family farm at Soldier, IA on August 6, 1935. He was the fifth child of Leslie and Gladys (Nuzum) Outhouse. His four sisters; Delora, Dorothy, Donna, and Doris warmly welcomed David. As a child he was baptized and a member of the RLDS church in Moorhead, IA. He attended country school through 8th grade. Then graduated from Soldier in 1953. During high school he participated in baseball, basketball, and chorus.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jean Novy Obituary

Jean Novy, 86, of Greenfield, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Adair County Memorial Hospital in Greenfield. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Crews Battle Winter Storm

(Council Bluffs) After yesterday’s winter blast, things are returning to normal in western and southwest Iowa. Strong winds caused icy power lines to move up and down or “gallop.”. Geoff Greenwood of MidAmerican Energy says the conditions caused more than 13-thousand power outages in Council Bluffs. Most were...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Arlene Rainey Obituary

Arlene Rainey, age 98, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Arlene Schwartz Rainey, daughter of Henry Schwartz and Blanche Zimmerman, was born on September 23, 1924, in a farmhouse near Marne Iowa. When she was three, Arlene’s mother passed away. Arlene had fond memories of the 160-acre farm where she, her older sister Betty, and her father lived for the next 9 years. She recalled riding her pony to bring in the cows for milking; sitting on a branch of a mulberry tree to eat the berries in the spring; walking with her sister and neighbor kids, lunch pails in hand, to the country school a quarter mile away; and pulling a sled with her father and Betty across fields and over snow drifts to pick up groceries at her uncle’s store during a time when the farm was snowed in for six weeks.
ATLANTIC, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Wind blamed for power outages

SIDNEY - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in southwest Iowa and the Sapp Bros Truck Stop near Percival was shut down. At 10:17 a.m., the power company reported 974 outages in Fremont County, including 602 at Sidney, 487 in Tabor, 167 at Riverton, 88 in Thurman, 105 in Randolph, 11 in Farragut and 43 in Underwood.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy