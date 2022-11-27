Atlantic Boys’ Basketball Preview with Kinnick Juhl

(Atlantic) Kinnick Juhl has performed well in preseason practice and is expected to contribute on game nights this year; and is competing with several others for the starting spot at point guard.

Juhl says his role as the point guard is getting the ball to others, creating open shots for his team members, and scoring when the opportunity presents itself. Juhl spent a lot of time in the gym during the offseason, which is shown in the early practice sessions.

Juhl says defense is Coach Hall’s point of emphasis in preseason practice sessions.

Juhl mentions a large group of seniors tasked to lead this year’s squad.

The Trojans open the season in a home game on Friday, December 2, against Glenwood.