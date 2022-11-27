ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions embracing meaningful December football during postseason push

ALLEN PARK -- For the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions (4-7) enter December in the NFC playoff picture, eyeing meaningful football games this late in the campaign. It’s the first time center Frank Ragnow, and most of the locker room have experienced this feeling at this point of the year. Ragnow’s rookie year was Detroit’s best during his parts of seasons here, with the Lions going 6-10 back in 2018.
FOX59

College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams after Rose Bowl gives okay

Rose Bowl game organizers informed College Football Playoff officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is […]
The Grand Rapids Press

2022 ‘My Cause, My Cleats:’ See what Detroit Lions players will wear this year

ALLEN PARK -- It’s time again for Detroit Lions players and those around the NFL to feature favorite charities and causes on their cleats for Week 13 games. Most of the custom-designed cleats featured this weekend will be auctioned off by the league to support chosen charities and organizations. Click here to check out what causes are featured from around the NFL.
MLive

MLive

