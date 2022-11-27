ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Grove, IL

‘I thought I would make it’: The strange psychology behind the crashes at Long Grove’s covered bridge

By John Keilman, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H8HG_0jOvKQoF00
Workers slowly drive their truck through the historic Robert Parker Coffin Bridge in Long Grove on Oct. 21, 2022. The iconic and often-crashed-into covered bridge in Long Grove was originally built by the Joliet Bridge and Iron Co. in 1906. It’s now named for the late Robert Parker Coffin, an architect who designed the cover of the bridge in 1972. In 2018, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

When motorists travel along Robert Parker Coffin Road in north suburban Long Grove, they become subjects in a fascinating psychological test.

Before them sits a charming covered bridge that would fit right into a Robert James Waller novel. The only difference is the large yellow sign affixed to the wood that reads “8-foot-6,” a height significantly shorter than the average school bus or box truck.

Do the drivers of such vehicles heed the numerous warning signs before arriving at the bridge? Do they take a last chance to turn onto a side road? Or do they size up the opening and take their chances?

Roughly twice a month, a driver makes the wrong bet.

The top of their vehicle grinds along the steel skeleton that reinforces the bridge, gouging the roof, knocking off ladders and smashing overhead lights. Or, far worse, the vehicle gets wedged inside and needs a tow truck to yank it free.

“I thought I would make it,” a box truck driver who momentarily got stuck last summer told the Tribune. “I seriously went 2 mph through there.”

The incidents are harder on the vehicles than they are on the bridge — village manager Greg Jackson said the 44 recorded collisions over the last two years have cost a grand total of $4,000 in repair work — but they are a nuisance, prompting village leaders to search for new solutions.

They’re considering an overhead bar that drivers of oversize trucks would hit before coming to the bridge, or reorienting signs so they’d be more likely to catch a driver’s eye. Another option involves a system that would flash a warning if a too-tall vehicle trips a sensor.

But some locals aren’t sure any of that will work. June Neumann, whose Viking Treasures gift store sits near the bridge, described two recent episodes in which drivers of clearly oversize trucks were about to attempt a crossing before she and a fellow shopkeeper intervened.

“One can’t do the math, and the other thinks, ‘It doesn’t apply to me,’” she said with an exasperated sigh. “How can you add any more signage that changes the brain cells between their ears?”

A rash of crashes

The Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, as it became formally known after a September naming ceremony, was built in 1906 across Buffalo Creek. More than a century later it earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

But that honor, ironically enough, was due to the bridge’s unusual iron truss construction, not its iconic wooden cover. That was added only in the 1970s to try to keep heavy trucks off the bridge, which has a 5-ton weight limit.

For decades, the cover more or less did the job. Then, just 16 days after the bridge made the register, along came the driver of a box truck who allegedly disregarded a stop sign and plowed into the cover, knocking part of it off and destroying its lateral bracing.

Village leaders decided to rebuild, and in 2020 residents toasted the new version, which had its wooden crossbeams replaced with steel girders.

One day later, a school bus chartered for a golf event attempted to cross the bridge and got stuck inside the covering. Authorities had to let the air out of its tires so it could be towed away.

That was the beginning of dozens of “bridge strikes,” the most recent of which happened Oct. 3 when an 11-foot-tall U-Haul wedged itself inside. According to the police report, the driver said he hadn’t seen the warning signs along the road before reaching the bridge.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Oakes, who patrols the village, said that’s a common excuse, along with drivers who claim to have been minding their GPS screens instead of the bridge and those who say they didn’t know the height of their vehicles.

Oakes finds the last reason to be particularly maddening, especially when it comes to the seven U-Hauls that have struck the bridge over the last two years.

“If they just looked, it has the height (printed) on the truck, literally next to the front door,” he said.

‘Behaving like robots’

Long Grove is far from alone when it comes to bridge strikes. Researchers say they happen hundreds of times each year all over the world, with some locations becoming notorious.

An underpass beneath a railroad bridge in Durham, North Carolina, has been the site of so many spectacular crashes that it is known as the “Can Opener.” It has a dedicated YouTube channel with nearly 180 hair-raising videos, the most popular of which, with 4.6 million views, shows the top of a box truck getting peeled off after the driver rushed through a yellow light.

Tom Vanderbilt, author of “Traffic: Why We Drive the Way We Do (and What It Says About Us),” said the phenomenon in the U.S. might come down to the way driving is designed to be a nearly thoughtless activity, especially on interstate highways.

“The problem comes in moving to more human-scaled or unusual environments that depart from these ‘traffic world’ norms,” he said. “People are still behaving like robots, acting almost as if their car and their GPS and the road signage will guide them automatically to their destination. But there are many times when we need to act like humans on the road, using our skills, intuition, our knowledge of the traffic code and just common sense to move around, the way we would in any other setting.”

Village President Bill Jacob said Long Grove has tried to address the GPS issue by asking digital mapmakers to designate Robert Parker Coffin Road as a local route, which would guide trucks elsewhere, but that has been only intermittently successful.

A solution some engineers have come up with is called an overhead clearance detection system. Two poles placed in front of the bridge carry an infrared beam that, when broken by a vehicle that is too tall, triggers a sign to flash a warning.

Deerfield installed one in 2016 after semitrucks routinely struck a railroad bridge that hangs almost 12 feet over Deerfield Road. Breaking the beam causes the sign to say “Too High” and a red light to be triggered about 300 feet in front of the bridge, said Bob Phillips, director of public works and engineering.

That has halved the number of collisions to about six a year, but it hasn’t stopped them. Phillips said the usual suspects are drivers who are unfamiliar with the road or distracted by electronics.

“They’re looking at their phone, they’re looking at Google Maps,” he said. “There are a lot of reasons, I suppose.”

Search for solutions

At a recent meeting of the Long Grove Village Board, trustees talked about getting an overhead clearance detection system of their own, as well as simpler deterrents such as a steel bar — similar to what you’d find in a drive-thru — that oversize vehicles would hit before striking the bridge.

Trustee Bobbie O’Reilly brought up the idea of even more explicit warning signs, though she noted that one side of the bridge already has seven signs posted nearby. She wondered if drivers were even seeing them before plowing through.

“Each time (the bridge) is being hit it affects our brand,” she said. “It affects our reputation.”

Some in town view the collisions with more amusement than alarm. Mike Marr, owner of Buffalo Creek Brewing, has named several beers after the crashes, including Bad Move, a honey nut brown ale, and a brand-new Munich dunkel called Bus Wedgie.

Standing on the steps behind his establishment, he watched with a Tribune reporter and photographer as a tall work truck, its bed loaded with chunks of asphalt, drove aimlessly through the parking lot before heading in the direction of the bridge.

“If you guys stick around long enough, you might have another story here,” Marr said.

But when the driver reached the road, the covered bridge just a few feet away on his left, he paused, as if considering the test before him.

Finally, he turned right and drove away. He passed.

jkeilman@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @JohnKeilman

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Chevy Chase stops by IL town to help with Christmas lights

MORTON GROIVE, Ill. (WEHT) – The star of a Christmas classic makes a special stop in Morton Grove, Illinois last night to help with their holiday lights. The star of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation,” Chevy Chase, lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Restaurant. He recreated the famous scene from the film complete […]
MORTON GROVE, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha landmark tree, living witness of history, comes down after nearly 250 years

Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. The burr oak stood on the northwest corner of the church property. About 54 inches across at its widest, it was estimated to be about 248 years old, meaning it was just a sapling the day the American colonies sent a strongly worded letter to the King of England in 1776.
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
BEACH PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

When the stress of everything becomes too much: Trauma and crisis close to home (Highland Park Shooting)

Episode four, series seven of on your radar: Mental Health is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series, we differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Crisis Services Jason Relle and a Mental Health Therapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Rosecrance, Lilliana Klay join WGN’s John Williams to discuss the impact of trauma upon trauma with regard to the Highland Park Shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Sources: 5 dead in murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Sources confirm to WGN five people were found dead in a north suburban home Wednesday in what is being described as a murder-suicide. The people were found around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove after officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Five people were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL
97ZOK

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy